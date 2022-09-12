Greetings dear friends and kind readers and welcome back for our first September visit of 2022 here on to the Front Porch, where the sun rose at 6:25 a.m., will set at 7:02 this evening and where we are suddenly in mid-September with pumpkins and mums appearing on doorsteps, the scent of grapes filling the air, and where our dance cards are overfull with the number of activities on our social calendars.
But before we leap into the future, let's have a look back at last week which was full of some major events and losses. Chief among them, of course, is the passing of her majesty, Queen Elizabeth II. So, then, let us begin with a moment in memory the woman who, as Dan Rather wrote, "was a constant in a sea of chaos."
As has been pointed out in the many beautiful stories that have been written about the queen and her very long reign, she had been queen for longer than many of us have been alive! Rest in peace, Queen Elizabeth.
Downtown Westerly was bustling with activity Friday night and we bumped into so many wonderful people we hadn't seen in so long. We were having a quick bite at Longo's before heading to the Granite Theatre to see "The Importance of Being Earnest" (a hilarious "must see" by the way, with wonderful performances and fabulous costumes. Wait 'til you see Anna Maria Trusky!) when who was seated next to us but Gil and Pat Bricault, who have returned to town recently after spending time in Florida. Gil, a member of the local Lions Club, is also a musician and played for the guests at the Oleans Center fundraiser at the Grey Sail Brewery last week, which he said was "jamming and fun." I've heard so many good reports about the brewery lately, which always seems to be hopping and lively when we drive by.
And what a treat to then bump into Terry and Dave Smith, whom we hadn't seen since pre-pandemic days. It was fun to catch up and hear stories about their travels and their daughter, Lindsay, and her husband and three kiddos.
A bit later our pal and man about town Lou Toscano strolled by on the way to the United Theatre to attend the storytelling event that Jeanne Blasberg and Ethan Gilsdorf have been working on all summer with local writers. The "Life Writing Workshop" ended Friday with "Story to the Stage," a live event where participants in the writing workshop presented their words in front of a live audience. I haven't heard any reviews yet, but I eagerly the await the reports!
Lou, as many of you know, is the treasurer of the Dante Society of Westerly, which, after a two-year pandemic interruption, will resume its tradition of hosting the annual Anna Turrisi Food Demonstration, one of the events engraved on our social calendar! I hear Johnny Ventilato has been busy helping to organize the event which is set for Thursday, Oct. 6, and will honoring the late Angie Smith, as well as featuring the culinary students from the Westerly High School demonstrating their cooking and hospitality skills. Lou recorded a short video clip about the society for Ocean Community Chamber of Commerce which is available on the chamber website and the society's newly designed website, https://dantesocietywesterly.org, where you can also buy tickets... but hurry, since they sell out quickly!
Speaking of Dante Society, Secretary Cathy Potter and her niece, Cindy Cappizzano, were at a remarkable event at Mystic Museum of Art where pieces of the collection of Paula and Bill Mitchell are on display in an exhibit called "Missing Narratives." The exhibit runs through Sept. 18, so make sure to pop over before it comes down. What fun to bump into Susan Capalbo and Judy and Bob Serra, who were admiring the exhibits.
Well, dear readers, I wanted to squeeze in a recap about the splendid opening night exhibit of the works of Jillian Barber now on display in the Hoxie Gallery of the Westerly Library, but alas, I've run out of time and space. So please come back next week to hear all all about that opening night, but do head to the exhibit and do remember to save Sept. 30 for the Friends of the Westerly Library and Wilcox Park Gala Fundraiser at the United Theatre!
Until next week, dear readers, remember to vote tomorrow, stay safe, be kind and ciao bella!
