Greetings dear friends and kind readers and welcome back for another lovely May visit here on the Front Porch, where the sun rose at 5:36 a.m., will set at 7:52 p.m., and where we're thinking about Mage and the 149th Run for the Roses, flowers, Mother's Day and the glorious full "Flower Moon" which graced our skies over the weekend. According to the Farmer's Almanac, the name “Flower Moon” has been attributed to Algonquin peoples, as confirmed by Christina Ruddy of the Algonquin Way Cultural Centre in Pikwakanagan, Ontario.
Speaking of mothers, how great to see Rebecca "Becky" Turco with her lovely mom, Marion Pucci, on Tuesday at the United Theatre last week. Becky, a 2008 Westerly High School grad, was a news anchor at Providence's WLNE-YV ABC 6 for a number of years before she moved to Florida where she worked as a reporter and news anchor at Spectrum News 13. Last month Becky earned a "Best Reporter" award in the large market category by the Florida Association of Broadcast Journalists and also picked up another award, for a "General Assignment" story. Well done, Becky!
Marion and Becky were at the United for a brilliant talk by Westerly native Tom Kendzia, a composer, performer and a lifelong musician who gave a talk called "From Bach to Bono (And Everything In-Between)" about a few of his favorite music-related books, which ran the gamut from "Bob Dylan in America" by Sean Wilentz to "Jimi" by Jamie Hendrix and John McDermott, to "Really the Blues" by Mezz Mezzrow to "The Rolling Stone Illustrated History of Rock and Roll."
What a fascinating discussion! The talk was the May "Book Circle," an monthly series sponsored by Literacy Volunteers of Washington County. Tom, the director of music at Christ The King Parish in Kingston, is married to the organization's executive director, Mary Carol Kendzia, who was in the audience along with several members of the non profit's board of directors — Robin Springborn with her husband, Greg Ahern, Mary Beth Keefe and Anne Driscoll — who were all ears, along with the rest of the audience. Well done, Tom! And congrats for being named a finalist in so many categories of the Association of Catholic Publishers' 2023 "Excellence in Publishing Awards." Tom is a finalist in "Composer of the Year" category for his album, "By Our Love," "Song of the Year" category for "There Is A Season," and "Mass Setting of the Year" category for his "Mass Of The Goodness of the Lord." We're rooting for you, Tom!
We also learned that the literacy group will sponsor a program later this summer (July 26 at the United) with Layng Martine Jr. and his son, Tucker Martine, called "From Kitchen Table to Turntable: How a Song Is Written and a Record Is Made," to celebrate the release of Layng's album, "Music Man."
Coincidentally, I've been meaning to share related news I received recently from Nashville's Propeller Publicity — given that Layng and his wonderful wife, Linda, spend part of the year here in Westerly.
"Today, octogenarian Layng Martine Jr. is premiering his new single, 'Love You Back To Georgia,' at the Bluegrass Situation," the Propeller release said. "The upbeat track, written in the early '70s by the Nashville Songwriters Hall of Fame member, celebrates summer, cars, and live music and the exhilaration of sharing it all with someone you love. Layng's songs have been covered by Elvis, Reba, Jerry Lee, The Pointer Sisters and many others back in his Nashville songwriting heyday."
"Love You Back to Georgia" appears on "Music Man," which comes out May 19 on Bloodshot Records/Kill Rock Stars. The album sessions were put together by Layng's super producer son and recorded at his Portland studio, Flora Recording and Playback.
"Tucker, who also plays drums on the album, is known for his production work with My Morning Jacket, Sufjan Stevens, Neko Case and First Aid Kit as well as the new Grammy-winning Madison Cunningham album," Propeller said.
Layng says of the song, "I wrote ‘Love You Back to Georgia’ in 1973, soon after we arrived in Nashville. I was 31. Cars, girls, and music had pretty much summed up my youthful obsessions. Nothing had … or has … really changed. Even now at 81, I still can’t imagine anything much more enjoyable and uplifting than my wife and I pulling into a Dairy Queen in our convertible with ‘Roll Over Beethoven’ blasting from the car speakers. It’s our modern-day version of ‘Love You Back to Georgia’ … when being young and in the back seat of a car with a girl and going somewhere exciting to hear music was ‘as good as it gets.’ ‘Love You Back to Georgia’ is a celebration of all those moments and emotions.” Indeed!
Smart and stylish shoppers will not want to miss the super sale next Saturday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Dunn’s Corners Presbyterian Church. Both Susan DeMovick from Second Serve (pre-owned, donated clothing) and Sally Owen from the Westerly College Club reminded me of the pop-up clothing sale, which benefits the club's scholarship fund.
Well dear readers, happy Mother's Day to our all dear moms, with special Mother's Day-happy 93rd birthday wishes to our beloved Betty Cugini and congrats to her accomplished daughter, Betty-Jo, for being named the chamber's "Citizen of the Year!"
Have fun, be safe, be kind, and ciao bella!
