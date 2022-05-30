Greetings dear friends and kind readers and welcome back to the Front Porch for our Memorial Day visit and the last visit of May 2022, where the sun rose this morning at 5:17 and will set at 8:13 p.m., and where we once again find ourselves grieving.
We grieve for the military women and men who gave their lives for this country so we can enjoy our freedom. We also grieve the 19 beautiful children and two teachers who were killed in Uvalde, Texas; the 10 people killed in the vile, racially-motivated massacre in Buffalo; the 4,031 people who have been killed in the Russian-instigated war in Ukraine, including 200 children; and the 6,310,616 people who have died from the coronavirus.
It's a sad, difficult and somber time, dear readers, almost too heartbreaking to process. But, please, join me and help me honor the dead. Please let us hold the people of Uvalde in our thoughts, let us hold Jackie Cazares and Eliahna “Ellie” Garcia, who were 9 years old; Nevaeh Alyssa Bravo, Makenna Lee Elrod, Jose Flores, Uziyah Garcia, Amerie Jo Garza, Xavier Lopez, Jayce Carmelo Luevanos, Tess Marie Mata, Alithia Haven Ramirez, Annabelle Rodriguez, Maite Yuleana Rodriguez, Alexandria Aniyah Rubio, Layla Salazar, Jailah Silguero, Eliahana Torres and Rojelio Torres, who were 10; Maranda Gail Mathis, 11; and their teachers, Irma Garcia, 48, and Eva Mireles, 44, in our hearts, along with Joe Garcia, Irma's husband who collapsed and died after the funeral of his wife, of what many say was a broken heart. When rescuers found Irma's body, it has been reported, she was still holding children in her embrace.
Let us also hold the 10 Black people who were killed at the Tops Friendly Market in Buffalo; Roberta A. Drury, Margus D. Morrison, Andre Mackneil, Aaron Salter, Geraldine Talley, Celestine Chaney, Heyward Patterson, Katherine Massey, Pearl Young, Ruth Whitfield, and their families in our hearts. They were somebody's mothers, fathers, grandmothers, grandfathers, children, sisters, brothers, cousins, aunts and friends.
I did not originally intend for this week's column to follow this path, dear readers, but, it sort of took its own course. Like many of you, I imagine, I've been struggling with how to make sense out of the senselessness of these last days and weeks and how to properly honor the innocent angels from Uvalde and the murdered folks shopping at a grocery store and this is what came to mind. So, today, as you gather with your families, please take a few minutes to pause and maybe read the names of the children from Uvalde, and the dead from Buffalo, and send out some extra love, and on this Memorial Day of 2022, let us remember, the dead, the lost, the grieving, the lonely, the heartbroken and the hurt.
As poet Amanda Gorman wrote in "Hymn for the Hurting," which was published in the New York Times on Friday:
"Everything hurts,
Our hearts shadowed and strange,
Minds made muddied and mute.
We carry tragedy, terrifying and true.
Maybe everything hurts,
Our hearts shadowed & strange.
But only when everything hurts
May everything change."
Be safe, be kind, and ciao bella!
