Greetings dear properly-masked readers and thoughtful, socially distant friends and welcome back to the Front Porch for a late May visit where we are marveling at this curious new world.
First, a sincere thank you to all you thoughtful, wise people who understand that by wearing masks and socially-distancing, you are protecting your elders and the more fragile members of our community. Thank you. Thank you also to those of you who have returned to Westerly from out-of-state and are quarantining for the required two weeks.
How wonderful to see that local businesses are opening slowly but surely and what fun to see the creative ways they're dealing with social distancing. Make sure to check out The Weekapaug Innlet and give a warm welcome back to Sprock, Ann and Angela Urso!
A belated Happy Mother's Day to Dodie Lallo, who was celebrated in fine style last week by her son, daughter and son-in-law. Dodie resides at The Elms and her family hadn't seen her since Easter (and that was from a six-foot distance when all were properly masked), so Mary Lallo LeBlanc, her husband Russell, her brother Jon Lallo and her doggie Henri went to The Elms, each holding cardboard signs that when put together said; "HAPPY," "MOTHER'S" and "DAY." When they flipped their signs over, they read "WE," "LOVE" "YOU." (I hear Russell's "YOU" sign was upside down!) The three then spoke to Dodie on speaker phone as she waved at them from her third floor window and blew kisses. Her daughter Mary (many readers know her as Westerly's wonderful Deputy Town Clerk) said "It was the best surprise ever!" Now, doesn't that bring a smile to your face?
Speaking of smiles on faces, I wish you all could have seen the smile on the face of Betty Cugini last Thursday when she was celebrated with not one but two birthday car parades last week. Betty, who turned 90 on May 14, was a beloved Westerly Public School kindergarten teacher for many years and has been a longtime member of the Girl Scouts of America. In the early afternoon, members of local Girls Scouts troops were driven by in a long birthday parade so they could wave and shout birthday greetings as Betty was safely distanced in her driveway. Later, a parade of more than 50 cars, fire trucks and police cars drove by to honk and shout birthday greetings to a much-loved lady. What fun to see so many people — properly distanced and wearing masks — gathered in St. Clare Church parking prior to the parade, which was organized by Betty's grandson, Chris Koretski.
Talk about a sight for sore eyes! After seeing so few people over the last months, it was a feast! I not only saw the beautiful Grace White and her husband, Stephen, but I got to talk to her (from six feet away of course.) I also spotted Liz Laudone, Matt and Florence Lewiss, Ken and Hazel Collins, Liz and Tommy Santoro, Mike and Gina Lynch, Phil and Jody Koretski, Joe and Angie Iacoi, and Steve and Ellie Cote.
Ellie told me that Joan and Ken Swain of Westerly, who celebrated their 60th wedding anniversary last week, were also honored with a parade. She also reported that WHS grad Adam Urra and his wife welcomed a baby boy Sunday. "They now live in the state of euphoria but pay taxes to the state of Washington," Ellie said. Proud parents are Susan (Terranova) and Dennis Urra of Westerly. Teddy bears to Seattle, where Adam and his wife, Kelli, now live, who both practice law, a loving welcome to their new son, Fionn Holt Urra.
Be kind, be loving, be patient, focus on facts not frenzy, and please keep sending your uplifting stories and photos here to the Front Porch where we're happy to share, especially in these trying times as we together navigate this new way of living.
Ciao bella!
