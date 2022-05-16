Greetings dear friends and kind readers and welcome back to the Front Porch for a mid May visit of 2022, where the sun rose at 5:28 a.m. and will set at 8 p.m., where the lilacs are about to burst and the lovely lilies-of-the-valley are filling our field with a fragrance so divine you'll think you're in heaven.
May is such a wonderful month and always reminds me of that little ditty from Lerner and Loewe — the May song from "Camelot" — can't you hear Julie Andrews singing, "Tra la, it's May, That lusty month of May ... Tra la, it's May, that lovely month when ev'ryone goes blissfully astray." Ask Alexa or Siri to play it, you'll be happy you did!
May is also the month of proms and graduations of course, so please remember to send us your photos of these landmark events and we'll be tickled to share them here on the Front Porch!
Speaking of graduations, allow me please to take a moment to honor one graduate in particular this week, a wonderful woman who also happens to be a fabulous wife, mother, grandmother and friend. Betsy Crussana, a longtime, very loyal and very dear Front Porch friend, will graduate next week with a bachelor's degree in communication studies from University of Rhode Island's Harrington School of Communication and Media. Additionally, she will receive the prestigious Leonard Eckerman Smith Memorial Award for public speaking. Those of you who know Betsy will know that she's been working her tail off for many years — one class at a time — to accomplish this remarkable goal. Some of you will remember Betsy from her days making espresso and cappuccino for her customers at Watch Hill Coffee Company, the business she owned with her husband Nicholas (once the must-stop café with locations on Bay Street and Railroad Avenue). Others will remember her from her days volunteering at Westerly High School when her two daughters, Amy and Sara, were students, or from the Bradford School, where she worked for a time. A dean's list student, Betsy finished up her last several semesters while simultaneously keeping an eye on her grandchildren, Amelia and Connor, and being always available for family and friends. Well done, dear Betsy, well done!
As Kathleen M. Torrens, Ph.D., one of her professors so perfectly said, "Betsy is a trooper. "
"She was a joy to have in class; good natured, dedicated, and persevering," Kathleen told me. "She was never afraid to admit she didn't know something or understand something, and once she got it, she used that knowledge every day. The class we had together was Rhetorical Theory (never a real walk in the park because it looks at language and symbols in a way that we don't necessarily do intuitively) but, she succeeded. Indeed, I would say that Betsy will remain a definite bright spot in my teaching career, and I wish her nothing but happiness and success."
How about that for a tribute!
Speaking of tributes, congratulations to our friend Cal Lord, pastor at Central Baptist Church and one of the original good guys, who is the Ocean Community Chamber of Commerce Citizen of the Year! Yay Cal, a well-deserved honor indeed!
Until next time, dear readers, when we'll talk about paranormal activity in Charlestown, stay safe, be kind and ciao bella!
