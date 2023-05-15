Greetings dear friends and gentle readers and welcome back for another lovely May visit here on the Front Porch, where the sun rose at 5:29 a.m., will set at 7:59 p.m. and where we're still thinking about our mothers on this day after Mother's Day and sending bouquets of love and appreciation to mothers of all stripes. We're also thinking about the many recent college graduates in our midst and all the little ones making First Holy Communion (send us pics!) and sending love and congratulations! We're also enjoying the gorgeous lilacs which are in full bloom, as are those divine-scented little lily-of-the-valley. Ahhhh ... heaven scent!
Speaking of heaven sent, there's was quite the buzz at the Church of the Immaculate Conception last week when members of the parish noticed that the sacred host in the monstrance in the Perpetual Adoration Chapel had turned from white to blue. Was it a miracle in our midst pastor Giacomo Capoverdi and parishioners wondered hopefully on social media. May is the month of Mary, after all, and blue is the color associated with the woman Roman Catholics believe is the mother of God. As word of the maybe miracle spread, visits to the chapel increased and lapsed members of the parish even returned to the fold. As it turned out, the blue hue was actually coming from a "new kind of LED bulb" that had recently been purchased for the chapel. It may not have been a true miracle, but, as some are saying, the event worked wonders anyway because it brought attention to the power or prayer and to the Blessed Mother.
It was a full — and grateful — house at the Westerly armory last Saturday for Member Appreciation Evening when four wonderful "people of distinction" were honored for their service to Westerly. Family members and friends of Bogue’s Alley owner Amanda Nall, Westerly Town Manager Shawn Lacey, Veteran William Siano and Stonington native Alexis Ann filled the armory's drill hall for a tasty dinner prepared by Amanda and her talented crew from Bogue's Alley, and to hear of the many good things the honorees have done for Westerly. As guests took their seats, a screen in the background projected photos of past winners, some of whom were in attendance including the legendary Coach John Stellitano, the Rev. Cal Lord and Kenneth Burton. Roberta Mudge Humble, the face of the armory, welcomed guests (and reminded those gathered that membership is a wonderful thing!); Westerly Town Council President Ed Morrone presented citations to the honorees; and armory board members Ellie Coffey, Alex Berardo and Chris Turco made the introductions. It was good to see Lido and Helen Mochetti, Evie and Steve Cofone, and Claudia "Corki" Santos Chiaradio, who was seated with well-known, highly-acclaimed folk musicians Aubrey Atwater and Elwood Donnelly (who are married) and Cathy Clasper-Torch, who performed as the Atwater-Donnelly Trio. It turns out Corki and the Atwater-Donnelly's share grandchildren! What a treat to watch the three perform! How fortunate to be treated to such an intimate show (including clogging!) with Rhode Island's first family of folk.
Sam and I were seated next to Pat and Al Almeida (true community gems), were delighted to have the chance to catch up and tickled to hear stories about their beloved great-granddaughter Natalia Rose and Natalia's big brother, Luke.
Congratulations to Westerly High School graduate Anne Reisch, 27, who graduated from UConn School of Medicine on May 8 and is headed off to to New York City to train in neurology at New York-Presbyterian Hospital-Weill Cornell. Anne is the daughter of Janne and Helge Reisch.
Congrats also Stonington High School sophomore Ava Lindenmayer, who was recently accepted to the high school ballet program at the University of North Carolina. Ava's mom Jennifer said her daughter began taking ballet with Michelle "Miss Michelle" Jacobson at Michelle's L'Ecole De Danse, then went on to other local dance schools before applying to the arts-centered boarding school in North Carolina. Ava, daughter of Jennifer and Oliver Lindenmayer and sister of Owen, currently dances at AMA Dance Theatre in Old Mystic, danced in "Sleeping Beauty" at the Garde and was a part of Festival Ballet’s "Nutcracker" last season.
Speaking of the arts, I bumped into Eugene Celico at the Stop & Shop one afternoon last week (he was on the hunt for corn on the cob) and we chatted about his big upcoming event at the United next Sunday sponsored by the Dante Society of Westerly. The program will feature a screening of Eugene's "The Tournament," which was filmed in Westerly in 2004 is based on a large Westerly Italian family and a young boy’s love for Bocce, his father and family. Set in 1955 and filled with local businesses like the old Hilltop Café on Tower Street, Ritacco’s Market, Reale’s Grocery and Ray Willis Toys, the movie also features several Westerly residents. Eugene said the screening will be followed by a Q&A with the film’s producer and several of the cast members. Guests will receive complimentary popcorn and a commemorative miniature film poster.
And, further proof that she really is one of the most admired women in all of Rhode Island, this year's keynote speaker at the Westerly High School graduation ceremonies will be the much-celebrated Betty-Jo Cugini-Greene, who just a week ago was named the Ocean Community Chamber of Commerce's "Citizen of the Year!" Rock on BJCG!
Adieu, dear readers, happy Mother's Day dear mothers, be safe, be kind, and ciao bella!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.