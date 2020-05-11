Greetings dear properly-masked readers and thoughtful, socially distant friends and welcome back to the Front Porch for our annual Mother's Day visit where we're slowly venturing outside, always keeping a mask with us as we go.
Please consider sending your Mother's Day photos and stories here to the Front Porch! It would be good to see how you managed to celebrate your mom (and all those women who have served as surrogate moms over the years.) There was a splendid photo shared over the weekend taken by AP photographer Shelly Solomon that featured a fellow named Steve Turner and his sisters, Carla Paull and Lisa Fishman, holding up a Mother’s Day banner emblazoned with images of their mom, Beverly Turner, in front of her assisted living facility in Ladue, Missouri (I'll see if I can find it to share next week.) Since we in Rhode Island are still unable to visit our loved ones living in nursing homes/assisted living facilities, maybe we can help you honor mom. If you take photos and send them here, we can not only share in print and online, but with the the nursing homes/assisted living facilities who can then show to your mom. How does that sound? It might be a little late, but who says we can't continue to celebrate our moms all month? We will be honored to then share your photos here on the Front Porch.
Speaking of Mother's Day, I came upon this interesting tidbit from Boston College history professor Heather Cox Richardson, a co-host of NPR's politics and history podcast "Freak Out and Carry On." "Mothers’ Day was not designed to encourage people to be nice to their mothers," she wrote, "It was part of women’s effort to gain power to change modern society." Now, that's food for thought!
Speaking of food, has anyone made (or is anyone selling) dalgona coffee, the intriguing-looking foamy iced coffee that's making the rounds on Instagram? If so, please take some photos of people sipping the concoction then share here along with your review!
Big congrats also to Ocean Community YMCA Group Exercise Coordinator Diane Macera, who is getting some well-deserved attention for a program she introduced at the Westerly branch. Diane was supposed travel to Miami for National Spinning Conference this spring to share the story but, alas, the conference was canceled. She was, however, the topic of a story in "Mad Dogg's Spin Life Blog." Through their "Spinning Business Success Story" contest, they said, they "learned of one phenomenal instructor who launched power-based training into her facility. The end result, both for YMCA instructor Diane Macera, her instructor team, as well as her members, is nothing short of inspirational. Last year, Diane was tasked with finding new bikes for the Ocean Community Westerly YMCA facility. Based in a Rhode Island town that booms in the summer months with Spinning enthusiasts from bigger metropolitan areas, Diane knew that whatever bike she went with would have to offer an innovative Spinning solution for her gym. When she found the Spinner Chrono Power, her search came to an abrupt end." The story, which also mentions members Terry Hiltz and Ted Spencer, can be read in its entirety at spinning.com/spinlife/a-powerful-transition-diane-maceras-spinpower-success-story.
Happy Mother's Day, be kind, be loving, and send your photos! Ciao bella!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.