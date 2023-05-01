Greetings dear friends and kind readers and welcome back for our May Day visit here on the Front Porch, where the sun rose at 5:45 a.m., will set at 7:45 p.m., and where we're thinking about May breakfasts while celebrating the workers of the world ... just as we do every May Day!
We're also thinking about "Lion King Jr.," which opened at the Granite Theatre Friday night, and the adorable young actors who created such a memorable evening. We were seated next to the mom of Elle Walters-Ramirez, who played Scar, and behind Brent and Lisa Fusaro, whose youngest daughter, Adriana, played Shenzi (and other roles) and were tickled to be part of the excitement of opening night! Just remember what Pumba (Dalton Schroeder), Timon (Ruby Costa) and Simba (Jackson Ruenzel) sing, "hakuna matata!"
Now, about those breakfasts! Our friends at Christ Church Westerly are planning for their 109th annual May Breakfast this Saturday, which is considered to be the oldest continuous May Breakfast in Rhode Island. As many readers are probably aware, May Breakfasts are a Rhode Island "thing." The history books tells us they're a tradition which originated in Cranston in 1867 as a way to honor Rhode Island's declaration of independence from Britain in May 1776, the first of the 13 colonies to do so.
Or, as the late Betsy Wade (the first woman ever to edit news copy for The New York Times) wrote in an article titled "Rhode Island's May Breakfasts Keep Sizzling," in the Times in 1984, "May is to Rhode Island what July is to the rest of the country. On May 4, 1776, Rhode Island beat the other colonies to the punch by two months and declared itself independent of the British crown." Menus often include baked beans, pie, clam cakes, eggs and muffins, Wade wrote, along "Jonnycakes or johnnycakes" or "griddle-baked cornbread," another Rhode Island tradition, Wade said.
Speaking of Christ Church, we were very sad to learn that the Rev. Sunil Chandy announced his resignation as rector of Westerly's Episcopal church last week. Stay tuned for more on that, as I plan to meet with Sunil and find out more about his plans, which I am sure are just as wonderful as he is!
The United's sold-out concert with Langhorne Slim and John Craigie last week was the buzz of music lovers up and down the coast. PJ Finn, a DJ at WMVY, the legendary Martha's Vineyard radio station, traveled off island to attend the show which he said was "a joyful experience." After explaining that the two musicians first met at the Newport Folk Festival a decade ago, Finn said the two have now teamed up (to the thrill of their fans.) He also said a highlight of the show was when the two paid tribute to the late great Harry Belafonte — the much-loved singer, actor and activist who died last week — by performing "Jump in the Line" together on the United stage. A joyful experience indeed. Rest in power, Mr. Belafonte.
A little birdie told me the tea held by the League of Women Voters of Washington County last week at the General Stanton Inn was the cat's meow. There was a full house and our editor, Corey Fyke, who attended with his wife, Jennifer, was not only honored but made many heartfelt comments. Speaking of newspaper editors, congratulations to Tim Cotter, recently retired editor of The Day newspaper, who was inducted into the R.I Press Association Hall of Fame Friday night at the association's annual awards dinner, along with Karen Bordeleau, former Providence Journal executive editor.
Back to delicious sounding food now, and another favorite topic — mothers! The Friends of Westerly Library and Wilcox Park will be hosting their third annual tea party on May 13 — a "Mimosa Toast to Mother's Day Tea Party," according to Peg Murphy-Bright — complete with mimosas and traditional tea fare (scones, tea sandwiches and mini eclairs,) catered by the Westerly High School culinary class with Watch Hill Catering serving up the mimosas. Peg said guests have been asked to wear hats and bring along photos of their mothers and other beloved "moms" in their lives. The tea will feature a short presentation, "some fun games like Mother's Day Bingo" with prizes and will take place in the library's Terrace Room. Tickets can be purchased online or at the circulation desk.
We're looking forward to the new batch of eateries opening soon in downtown Westerly, including Pooch’s Pour House, which is owned by sisters Maria Pucci and Daniela Joyce, and their husbands, Jeff Pucci and Michael Joyce (a new family dynasty is born), and slated to be open in time for Derby Day, which is this Saturday. Think stylish hats, mint juleps, fun and lots of televisions.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.