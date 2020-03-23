Greetings dear readers and kind friends, and welcome back to the Front Porch for our first spring visit on the porch where we are watching in astonishment as our world changes minute by minute ... right before our eyes.
We continue to send as much love and comfort as your hearts can hold, continue to urge you to stay home, keep your distance and keep washing your hands, and encourage you to keep yourself as uplifted as possible. Drink lots of water, check in on a friend, listen to good music, take a walk and find something to laugh about.
Speaking of friends, our good friend Dr. Tobias Goodman, longtime physician for the Town of Westerly, called the other day to stress the importance of following the CDC recommendations. "Behavior modification" is one of the keys to our success in this battle, Goodman said. Thank you for that, Tobias!
Thanks also to all the real heroes of this crisis including doctors and nurses who can never be thanked enough for their dedication; noble police men and women; most elected officials; people working at the grocery stores, drug stores and restaurants (many of whom are providing curbside, pick-up meals); mail carriers and newspaper delivery folks; our trusted news reporters ... and all you brave, selfless folks who are helping to keep us healthy, safe, well-informed and well-fed. We send our unending love, appreciation and support.
Now, let's escape to the world of good news for a few minutes, and wrap up some cuddly little Teddy Bears to send off to three beautiful brand new babies with local connections.
The first Teddy Bear goes to Tiverton to the home of Conor Francis Celico, son of Cassie and Bruce Celico, Jr., who was born on March 10 while weighing in at eight pounds, five ounces. Says dad, Bruce, a member of the Portsmouth Police Department who graduated from Westerly High School and served on the Westerly Police Department, Conor's mom, Cassie (a former nurse at the Westerly Hospital), and big brother Liam are both doing well too. Congrats also to Grandad Bruce and Grandma Norma!
Now, over the bridge to Middletown we go to the home of Mamma Isabel Burnham and Daddy Sebastian Candelaria with a Teddy Bear for their new baby boy, Zephyr Strong Candelaria, who was born March 9 at 9:35 p.m. at Newport Hospital. Sebastian, who worked with us as a lifeguard back at the old Ocean House, and was a much-loved colleague and neighbor, changed his last name back to his family name, Candelaria, last fall. Some of you may remember his shortened last name, Kandell, which his sisters Allie, Beshka and Marlena still use. Congratulations to everyone ... the Burnhams, the Candelarias and the Kandell Aunties, and welcome Zephyr!
And now, let's send a final Teddy Bear (in a Naval uniform perhaps?) across the country to San Diego to baby Luca Benjamin Dunham, new son of former Westerly residents Nina and Eric Dunham. Baby Luca was born at Naval Medical Center San Diego on March 8, weighing in at eight pounds and nine ounces, and measuring 21 inches in length. Congratulations to the entire extended family, which includes uncles TJ Monjay and Matthew Monjay; his aunt, Grace Dunham; grandparents Tim and Rosanna Monjay, and Deb and Eric Dunham; and Great-grandparents Janice and Charlie Kitchen.
We were uplifted to read that Stonington First Selectman Danielle Chesebrough has asked residents to ring bells at each night at 8 p.m. to show unity while people stay home during the pandemic. Maybe we could all consider to ring out COVID-19 and ring in good health! Wash your hands, keep in touch and ciao bella!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.