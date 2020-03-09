Greetings dear readers and kind friends, and welcome back to the Front Porch for another March visit where we are now in Daylight Saving Time mode and keeping our eyes in the skies for tonight's last full moon of winter. My colleague Harold Hanka reminded me that tonight's moon — which goes by such names as Worm Moon, Lenten Moon, Crow Moon, Crust Moon, Chaste Moon, Sugar Moon and Sap Moon — is also a Super Moon. According to The Old Farmer's Almanac, tonight's moon is the first of three supermoons in 2020 — the other two occurring on April 7 and May 7.
And now from moons to stars! Our beloved star of stage, Marion Markham, shared some exciting news over the weekend. Marion, who has long performed in the Colonial Theater's Shakespeare-in-the-Park productions, will lead the charge as the director of "Julius Caesar" this summer. Marion said she would very much would like to see local actors in the play, and encourages local folks to audition on Saturday, March 21, from 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. at the Westerly Library. All ages, and both union and non-union actors are welcome. Actors should prepare a monologue, preferably classical, a poem or a song.
The Colonial Theater is also hoping to inspire young people to be a part of the theater's new "Pathways" program, which is designed to include young people in all aspects of the "profession theater experience." Visit the Colonial website for more information.
Speaking of super stars, congratulations to Pat Grande, who is being recognized by the Ocean Community Chamber of Commerce in honor of Women’s History Month. The chamber is recognizing Pat "for her leadership in our organization," according to a post on Facebook. Pat, who ran Grandview Bed and Breakfast for close to a quarter of a century, was the second woman elected as chairman of the chamber board in 1991, and developed a stellar reputation for her warm and genuine hospitality.
"Thanks for helping to pave the way for women leaders Pat," the post also said, "We appreciate your many contributions and your ongoing community support and thoughtfulness."
Bravo to our Front Porch pal Graham Vyse, a journalist and Washington, D.C. resident who just started a new job as contributing writer at the Washington Post Magazine. Graham, who wrote a recent piece for "Politico," will be writing regularly about politics, media, and the culture of Washington. Lots to write about there, Graham!
While the ever-popular Cooked Goose may be closed for vacation, when it reopens next Monday, March 16, regulars will not only be greeted by the epicurean whiz team of Jennifer Gibson and Andrew Nathan, but by the gorgeous art work of former Avondale resident David Zapatka. Stonington artist Diane Brown helped David hang the show, which includes pieces from his "Stars & Lights" collection. The show will stay up until June 2, so make sure to feast your eyes while feasting on the fabulous food at the Goose.
So, how, you may ask, does one thread some seemingly unrelated themes — Westerly soupy, cryptocurrency and Coronavirus — together in one interview? Just ask journalist Frank Chaparro, a "convivial podcaster" and former NPR reporter who is the director of news at The Block, a cryptocurrency and blockchain research firm where he interviews such crypto luminaries Gemini co-founder Tyler Winklevoss. Better yet, listen to his recent interview with a certain Westerly High grad at theblockcrypto.com. (Full disclosure, I'm related.)
Stay safe dear readers, remember to keep washing your hands, and please, when we meet on the street, let's really rub elbows and keep a safe distance.Yes, let's listen to the science!
Rock on and ciao bella!
