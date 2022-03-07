Greetings and salutations dear friends and readers and welcome back to the Front Porch for our first visit of March 2022, where the sun rose at 6:12 a.m. and will set at 5:45 p.m. Ah, the days keep growing longer and spring is around the corner for sure! One sure sign of spring popped up on Liberty Street one day last week when Dairy Queen re-opened its doors — of course, let's remember that our beloved Melanie Goggin has kept the doors open for ice cream lovers year-round at Mel's Downtown Creamery!
And here's news of the happiest kind: two new Front Porch bambinos! Let's give a warm welcome to babies Milo and Clara while we prepare some soft, cuddly Teddy Bears to send off to our cuddly newest arrivals.
Baby Milo Raymond Cherenzia, the first son for Stonington residents Sergio and Erin Cherenzia, arrived on Feb. 24, 2022, to the delight of his parents and big sisters, Sienna and Alexia Hirschorn. Baby Milo is the grandson of Rhonda Cherenzia, of Westerly, and the late Ray Cherenzia, and Craig and Maureen Weeden of North Stonington. Such joy! Welcome Milo and many blessings to the growing Cherenzia-Hirschorn family.
Baby Clara is Clara Agnes Maalouf, the first child for Jane (Duhamel) and Steve Maalouf, of South Boston. Clara was born at Newton Wellesley Hospital on Feb. 17, 2022, at 5:47 p.m., weighing 6.4 pounds and measuring 19 inches. Clara is the granddaughter of Westerly Town Councilor Chris Duhamel and his wife, Aggie, and Elie and Sharon Maalouf; and the great-granddaughter of Jack McErlean, of Westerly, and the late Agnes Marie Inglesby McErlean.
"We are thrilled!" said dad in an email. Welcome Clara Agnes and best wishes to the whole Duhamel, Malouf, McErlean family, especially Uncle Jack and Aunt Katie!
Speaking of babies, congratulations to Andy Neuhauser (or "Doc Neu" as some call him), who officially retired on March 1after 30+ years of helping babies arrive on the planet. Doc's family — wife, Fran, and daughters Ashley and Nicole — figured on Facebook that he's served as a "baby catcher" for more than 7 thousand bambinos. Congratulations, Doc!
Congratulations also to Christie Johnson, of Westerly, a speech pathologist for the Westerly Public Schools who was awarded the Golden Apple award from WJAR NBC 10 in December. Christie was nominated for the award — which is given to "an outstanding teacher who deserves recognition for their efforts in the classroom" — by her husband, Carl Johnson, who wrote that Christie "works tirelessly on nights and weekends to come up with innovative ways to help children speak clearly even while wearing masks."
"Helping students be effective communicators is what Johnson does but the pandemic has made that a challenge," NBC 10 said in a story about the award. "Barriers like masks, put up to stop the coronavirus, can also interfere with learning. So, this speech pathologist uses clear partitions so students can see her mouth and expressions."
According to the story, one student said, "she like helps us with our speech and she's the best."
"I see their progress every single day. It's the best job in the world and I work with the best staff," said Johnson.
I learned of this uplifting story thanks to the fabulous Susan Savageau Capalbo, whose daughter, Sarah, was a fellow Westerly High School student of both Christie and Carl.
Today is the last day to join Front Porch pal Kevin "Big Lux" Lowther and State Sen. Heather Somers in their "freezin' for a reason" efforts to raise funds for Mystic Aquarium’s conservation and education initiatives. Said Big Lux in a statement; "My journey has brought me all around the world, but it was in Mystic Connecticut that I first performed for Beluga whales. That experience changed my life, bringing my music to millions of new listeners through social media and giving me an intimate look at Mystic Aquarium's efforts to protect these incredible creatures." To learn more, visit https://www.mysticaquarium.org/event/freezin-for-a-reason/.
I'll close this week with a big shout out to Lucia Johnstone, Amy Carvell and the rest of the hardworking crew at Stonington's Calvary Episcopal Church since today marks the first day and the 57th year of the church's popular "Lenten Luncheons." Proceeds from today's "take-out only" $10 luncheon (which includes shepherds pie, rolls, green salad and homemade cookies) will be donated to Safe Futures of New London. Lunch will be served from noon to 3 p.m. Call 860-912-4144 for more!
Until next time, dear readers, let's be united in our prayers for peace in Ukraine. Be safe, find joy and ciao bella!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.