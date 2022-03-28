Greetings dear friends and kind readers and welcome back to the the Front Porch for our final visit of March 2022, where the sun rose at 6:37 a.m., will set at 7:08 p.m., and where we're wondering ... will March will leave like a lion or a lamb?
This month has been so full, who even remembers if it came in like a lamb or a lion? Either way, we will bid March farewell and prepare for April which arrives on Friday with April Fools Day. Remember, dear readers, beware of pranksters!
Quack quack! There's no fooling the ducks who will descend en masse when the 21st annual Pawcatuck River Duck Race returns on Saturday, April 30, in "spectacular fashion" according to Dezmarie Doyle, director for the Ocean Community Chamber of Commerce's popular event that includes the dropping of 20,000 rubber ducks off the Westerly-Pawcatuck Bridge for an amazing race down the Pawcatuck River. The duck race is the largest charitable fundraiser in the two-state region and benefits local schools and non-profit organizations.
Duck, duck, goose, there's no fooling either that the Cooked Goose, Jen Gibson and Andrew Nathan's popular Avondale restaurant has reopened after a break (see photos at right submitted by artist Diane Brown), much to the joy of loyal fans.
Speaking of loyal fans of the Goose, congratulations to Chuck Royce, who was honored recently at the Hyatt Regency in Greenwich when he became the 30th recipient of the Greenwich Library’s Peterson Business Award. U.S. Secretary of Commerce Gina Raimondo (and former Rhode Island governor) presented Chuck with the prestigious award via video from Washington, D.C.
According to the Greenwich Times, Raimondo said that "by any measure, Chuck has been a huge success in business. But Chuck has also dedicated his life to building communities, philanthropy, historic preservation and education."
The Peterson Business Award was established in 1997 by the Greenwich Library and the Peterson Foundation to “recognize and honor an individual whose innovative thinking, leadership and sustained record of achievement has had a profound impact on the national and global economy and whose words and deeds have demonstrated a commitment to intellectual freedom and open access to information.”
Last week Westerly lost two American heroes, as many observers noted during the Masses held for two beloved members of "The Greatest Generation." As I mentioned last week, we lost World War II veteran Henry J. "Papa Henry" Nardone on March 18, a man admired by many and a dedicated veteran who oversaw development of the Nautilus — the world’s first nuclear-powered submarine — and was aboard the launching of the submarine along with Admiral Hyman G. Rickover, the "father of the nuclear navy," and then-First Lady Mamie Eisenhower.
What I didn't know at the time, was that on the very same day, we also lost Emilio L. "Hummie" Murano, who was also 99 and who also fought in World War II. Hummie proudly served in the US Army during the war, in the Infantry Regiment, and earned several commendations.
Hummie's nephew, Dan "The Doc" Gaccione called his uncle "a truly remarkable man," and "a very cool guy who fought on the front lines in North Africa and Italy for almost four years." (Hummie was married to the Doc's dad's sister, the late Theresa Gaccione Murano.) Upon returning home from the war, Doc said that Hummie started out "driving a fruit truck and then proceeded to work tirelessly well into his 80s as a successful realtor."
"He particularly enjoyed helping young couples find and finance their first homes and then hearing from them years later," Doc told me. "However, it was clear that the accomplishments that he took the greatest pride in were providing loving care for his special needs daughter, his daughter, the late Marie Rae Murano."
Hummie was a champion for people with differing needs, he said, and worked hard to improve the way people with different needs were/are treated. He was a founding member of the Frank Olean Center, and was instrumental in the founding and funding of several area group homes.
Doc said he heard frequently from hospital co-workers that Hummie was a favorite of the health care providers fortunate enough to care for him. Indeed, Hummie will be missed greatly and we send our best to his son, Louis, and his daughter, Betty Gueltzow, and her husband, James.
Speaking of the Doc, he mentioned in an email the other day that tickets for the May 6 Dante Society Banquet honoring Salvatore Augeri Sr. are $50 each and can be purchased at the chamber of commerce office or by mailing a check with pertinent details and the number of tickets requested to the Dante Society, PO Box 155, Westerly, RI 02891.
As we continue to hold the people of Ukraine in our prayers, let's continue to pray for peace and let's remember to be extra kind and gentle with one another during these trying times. Lion or lamb? Ciao bella!
