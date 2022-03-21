ZANE BREWER, Wheeler, Boys Basketball, Freshman; Brewer scored 22 points and had eight rebounds in a Division V state tournament loss to Whitney Tech. Brewer averaged 16.8 points and 5.4 rebounds for the Lions this season.

DORIAN WHITE, Stonington, Boys Basketball, Senior; White, scored 27 points and grabbed four rebounds in a season-ending loss to New London in the Division III state tournament. White averaged 18 points, 6.0 rebounds and 4.3 assists for the Bears this season.

