Greetings dear friends and kind readers and welcome back to the the Front Porch for our first spring visit of 2022, where the spring peepers are peeping, the daffodils are blooming and we are welcoming spring, which officially arrived with at the vernal equinox at 11:33 a.m. on Sunday. Meanwhile, the sun rose at 6:49 a.m. and will set at 7:01 p.m.
As we continue to hold the people of Ukraine in our hearts, minds and prayers, and as more supportive events are popping up around our region (note the good work of a group of local Republicans in photos at right), I received a beautiful email from Kathie Gibson, of Charlestown (and photos which I'll share next week) about a "vigil in support of the brave and threatened people of Ukraine," that Kathie said "was fairly spontaneous" and held midday on the steps of the Westerly intown post office on Tuesday on the Ides of March.
"Our intent was to honor and support the Ukrainian people with love and positive energy," Kathie said, noting that participants shared poems, songs and information. Look for the photos next week!
On a cheerful note, let's welcome the arrival of Olivia Hope Goldberg, daughter of Leah (Rocketto) and Michael Goldberg, of Stamford, who was born Feb. 27, 2022, weighing 6 pounds, 10 ounces. Olivia Hope is the granddaughter of our dear Front Porch friend Margaret Chiaradio Rocketto, of Westerly, and the late Hap Rocketto, and is the niece of Sarah Rocketto, of Westerly. Some readers may remember when Leah, who graduated from Westerly High School as a member of the class of 2007 and from the S.I. Newhouse School of Communication of Syracuse University in 2011, was an intern at The Sun back in the days when we were in the old building on Main Street. Leah went on to work as a writer and editor for a number of online magazines in Manhattan. Welcome, Olivia Hope!
There's also some good news on the horizon from the good folks at the Westerly Education Endowment Fund about an event called "The WEEF Young Talent Cabaret" being organized by Deb Pendola, Deb Ventresca and others, which is set to take place on April 29 at the Westerly Yacht Club. The program will include performances by singers Natalie Francese, Payton Federico and Alyssa Luck; guitarist Ben Troupe; violinist Alex Pendola; the Westerly High School Band; Westminster strings; Miss Michelle’s Dance ensemble and the KMA Karate Demo team.
Said Deb V., "it’s an evening to value Westerly’s commitment to its children to encourage their talents, and celebrate Westerly Educational Endowment Fund’s 20 years of funding a variety of grant opportunities that have enriched and enhanced the educational possibilities in the classroom and throughout the community. Join us in celebrating the promise of tomorrow." Tickets are available from Christine Miller at Babcock Hall, Idé Koulbanis at Westerly Middle School, Michael Lynch’s law office on High Street, at the Westerly Community Credit Union or by emailing westerlyeef@gmail.com.
Speaking of events, James McKim, managing partner of Organization Ignition (and the chair of the Episcopal Church’s National Executive Council Committee on Anti-Racism), will give a talk called "Active Bystander Training" at the Westerly library Tuesday night, designed to give attendees "the tools to use when witnessing situations involving discrimination and bullying." Library Executive Director Brigitte Hopkins said she's excited about the workshop, adding, "I think it's is so important for everyone to understand what diversity, equity, and inclusion is, to be able to identify when discrimination is occurring, and to learn the steps to address/correct it when you see it." The Tuesday event will be offered in person and via Zoom.
And sad farewells this week also, to Joanne Basile, a well-known local woman (and my husband's cousin), who also died on Friday, leaving behind her brother Louis, her brother-in-law Squeak Sammataro, her niece and WHS Athletic Hall-of-Famer Amanda Sammataro Barelli and her nephew, Matt Sammataro, as well as many other family members and friends, especially friends from the old Tower Street days of yore, which also included the late Mary "Sissy" Keegan, who sadly died last December, leaving behind her only brother, Robert P. "Bobby" Keegan, Jr.
On a lighter note, one of those Tower Street area friends, Joe Iacoi of Westerly, brought some luck to Buffalo Saturday by making his way to the second round of the NCAA tournament to watch the Friars defeat the Richmond Spiders, thus clinching a berth in the Sweet Sixteen for the first time in 25 years.
And so dear readers, in a column featuring births, deaths and celebrations, let's remember to celebrate every moment we have together in this wonderful town we call home, and celebrate one another too. Stay safe, be kind, and ciao bella!
