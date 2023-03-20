Greetings dear friends and patient readers and welcome back for our final March visit of 2023 here on the Front Porch — where the sun rose at 6:51 a.m., and will set at 6:58 p.m. — and our first visit of spring, which officially arrives at 5:24 p.m. I realize there's one more Monday in March, but since we'll be scooting off to Nantucket for a family wedding, I'll be taking a few days off, but will be back in town for the April 2 events (see below), and back on the Front Porch April 3 (and that is no April foolishness.)
In the meantime, we've got lots to get to since last week was so chockful of people, places and things ... from penguins to new babies!
Let's begin this week with a Teddy Bear tribute to Jessica (Hartley) and Marvin Daniel, of Stratford, Conn., for the birth of their first baby and first son, Quinn Marvin Daniel, who was born on March 4, 2023 at 4:04 a.m., weighing 8 pounds, 4 ounces and measuring 21 inches in length. Baby Quinn is the first grandchild for Maureen (Kendzia) and Duane Hartley of Westerly. Mom Jessica, who grew up in Westerly, graduated from the Prout School and Sacred Heart University, and teaches at Chapel Street Elementary School in Stratford. She is the niece of Tom and Mary Carol Kendzia, of Westerly, the older sister of Quinn's Aunties Madeline and Olivia Hartley, and the cousin of Carolyn, Tom and Glenn Kendzia. Quinn's paternal grandparents are Marie and Greca Daniel. Welcome Quinn and congratulations to all!
The Westerly armory was abuzz Thursday afternoon when WPRO/NBC 10's Gene Valicenti arrived to speak at a true Westerly luncheon featuring Reale's grinders and cakes from Vesta bakery. Gene, a five-time Emmy Award winner who grew up in Weehawken, N.J. and attended Fairleigh Dickinson University, was introduced by the fabulous Betty-Jo Cugini, his longtime friend, who, it turns out, was instrumental in getting Gene hired at NBC 10 more than 30 years ago. Gene, who grew up on the same street where Frank Sinatra grew up, shared many a good story to the attentive group which included Steve Greene, state representatives Sam Azzinaro and Victoria Gu, Westerly Town Manager Shawn Lacey, Westerly Police Chief Paul Gingerella, Ellie Coffey, Ellie and Steve Cote, Bill and Jean Aiello, Richard Siciliano, Christopher Turco and former Charlestown Police Chief Police Jack M. Shippee. Gene, who said he had a soft spot for Westerly and a fondness for soupy, said former Rhode Island Gov. Bruce Sundlun may have been one of his most formidable people to interview and that being recognized as "Man of the Year" by the DaVinci Center in Providence was one of his most appreciated recognitions. The center began as a social service agency for Italian-Americans who lived in the North End of Providence — many of whom were recent immigrants — and were in need of assistance. Today, he said, the center, which is "dedicated to the preservation of family unity and tradition in a changing neighborhood environment," stresses the importance of the worth and dignity of all community members and seeks to meet the needs of the whole person. Gene also took a short trip done Memory Lane, and paid tribute to such local legends as the late Joe Cugini and the late Jim Taricani. Gene and his wife, Diane, who have three daughters, live in East Greenwich.
On Thursday evening dozens of delighted people gathered at the United Theatre for the marvelous "Premier of the Penguins" event, a celebration the theater's partnership with Mystic Aquarium "and the amazing work they do to protect our oceans and the animals that call them home" which was described perfectly by the United's extraordinary Executive Director Carly Callahan as "a joyous example of how we can inspire, educate and indeed unite our community about the stories that need to be told." What a treat to be in the crowd for the debut of Mike Chicoria's original composition "Penguin March" (played by high school students Bella Nenna, Alex Hash, Lila Pinto and Lily Fuller) and to catch up with Carly, Tony Nunes, Suzette Tibus, Chuck Royce, Nicholas Moore, Ayana and Mark Melvan, Joe Tasca, Tom and Ann Liguori and Carly's husband, Matthew Callahan. I was particularly tickled to at last meet Carly and Mat's delightful daughters, Cate and Caroline. What a splendid event! Make sure to pop by to see the gorgeous Dan Callister penguin photos!
And make sure to pop by the United again on Saturday, April 2 (a busy day for members of region's music community) when the Westerly High School Music Hall of Fame will induct its 2023 nominees: Florence Soloveitzik, Marilyn Brockmann, Margaret Day, Angela Bacari, George Bookataub, John Graham, William Thorpe, Robert Guarino, Albert Norcia and David DeAngelis at a 2 p.m. ceremony (organizers Lou Toscano and Tommy Liguori said that everyone is invited, free of charge, just remember to register on line!) Later that afternoon, beginning at 4 p.m. more music will take place at the Chorus of Westerly's George Kent Performance Hall when folks gather to honor the great Doug Rayner.
Well dear readers, until next time, be safe, be kind, and ciao bella!
