Greetings dear friends and devoted readers and welcome back for our first March visit of 2023 here on the Front Porch, and our first visit in daylight saving time where the sun rose at 7:02 a.m., will set at 6:51 p.m., and where we're gearing up for the wearing of the green! Ah yes, it's that time of year again when we adjust to sleep loss, say farewell to winter — spring arrives next Monday, March 20, at 5:24 p.m., on the vernal equinox, for those keeping track — and prepare to color the mighty Pawcatuck River green. Just joking of course, this isn't Chicago, it's home and it's time to celebrate St. Patrick's Day, whether you're Irish or not (for the record, Ancestry.com tells me I'm 98 percent Irish). Speaking of home — and I am sure I say this each time I return from a vacation — there really is no place like home (and that's no malarkey)!
Which puts me in mind of a memory (as my maternal grandmother, the late Mary Beatrice Murphy Sweeney, used to say) and my early school days at the Lucy Stone School in Dorchester, Mass., (Dawchestah). Back in those days, we started each days singing a hymn! Yes! In the Boston Public Schools. "Come, thou Almighty, King, help us thy name to sing," we sang each day, following the Pledge of Allegiance. Then, we'd sing a few other pieces of the teacher's choice. That's when I first memorized "Home, Sweet Home," the John Howard Payne poem set to music. I wonder how many times we sang, "Mid pleasures and palaces though we may roam, Be it ever so humble, there’s no place like home."
So, yes, we had a fabulous time in Puerto Rico, thanks to my generous oldest son, Alexander, who invited us to join him, his fiancée — the lovely Christina — and our two oldest grandsons, Dylan and Nathan, on a trip of a lifetime (how wonderful and rejuvenating to spend time in a beautiful place with happy adults and kind, loving and gentlemanly teenagers)! Our vacation actually began on Long Island at the lavish wedding of another kind gentleman, a young man we've known since he first arrived in Westerly, as a baby, decades ago. Marc Piliero, son of our dear longtime friends, Paul and Rita Piliero of Watch Hill and Peekskill, N.Y., and the brother of pickleball king and tennis great Dan Piliero, of Watch Hill, married his longtime sweetheart, Lauren Marsiello, at a fabulous "Black Tie Optional" wedding in St. James, N.Y., that was the absolute last word. What fun to be seated with the entire Lacey family — Shawn, Darlene, Paige, Amber, Megan, and Megan's fiancée, Jake Garro. We spent many a joyful summer with the Pilieros and the Laceys at the original Ocean House — during the days of the Brankert family ownership — where we watched all the kiddos grow up.
Since I'm still catching up on all the news and fab-sounding events we missed while we were away, please, remember to send me news you'd like to share here on your Front Porch! Any new babies born? Any celebrations to share? Good news?
I did hear that the Black & White Ball at Ocean House was great fun and well-attended (send photos!), that the penguins have arrived in town (thanks to a collaboration between the United Theatre and Mystic Aquarium), and that the former Apple Rehab nursing home facility on Watch Hill Road was torn down to make way for a museum. While I'm still waiting on the official word, a little birdy told me plans call for the creation of a cultural center and the "Westerly Museum of American Impressionism." Stay tuned for more news on this developing story!
Speaking of news, the news business is in the news. Many of you may remember former Sun reporter Nancy Lavin, who went on to write for Providence Business News for years. Nancy has now joined The Rhode Island Current which will become the 33rd digital news outlet launched by States Newsroom when it goes live on March 15. She joins reporters Kevin G. Andrade and Christopher Shea and Editor-in-Chief Janine L. Weisman. Best wishes to Nancy and the Current crew and also to Shannock resident Timothy Cotter, who plans to retire at the end of the month after 34 years in leadership roles in The Day’s newsroom. Cotter, who is married to novelist Betty Cotter, will be succeeded by Izaskun E. “Sassy” Larrañeta, The Day’s managing editor and a 24-year veteran of the newsroom who will be the first woman and first Latina executive editor in company history. Good news, I say!
Well dear readers, until next time, stay safe, be kind, no blarney, ciao bella and sláinte!
