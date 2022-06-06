Greetings dear friends and kind readers and welcome back to the Front Porch for our first June visit of the year, where the sun rose at 5:14 a.m., will set at 8:18 and where we are counting our blessings, feeling grateful and appreciating the abundant beauty around us.
Ah, June, lovely June, when the rosa rugosa is so fragrant and gorgeous, the beaches still relatively peaceful and the colors, simply exquisite.
I am feeling particularly grateful on this day for kind and generous family and friends, and for modern medicine. After two years of successfully avoiding it, my husband and I were both felled by the dreaded coronavirus recently, but we are in recovery mode and feeling better and better each day. Thanks to our good doctor, we began a course of Paxlovid as soon as we tested positive and since we are both fully vaxxed and boosted, we have survived! So, please be carful, dear readers, this virus is still with us, and according to properly-credentialed health experts, finding new ways to reach us. If you haven't already done so, get your vaccinations and your booster shots.
I am also grateful (on this fine June day and always) to hear from Front Porch News friends and readers. So, it was with great anticipation that I opened the note I received from former Day reporter and Stonington resident, Ben Brock Johnson, who is now a producer for WBUR, one of Boston's National Public Radio affiliates, and the "Endless Thread" Podcaster. The note was full of wonderful news about Ben's wonderful mother, the one and only Jane McPhetres Johnson, who was for many years the community services manager at the Westerly Library & Wilcox Park. A much-adored and very active member of the community, Jane has just released her first book, which is titled "Maven Reaches Mars" and subtitled "Home Poems & Space Probes in Four Fascicles," a copy of which Ben included in his note. I'll share more information about the book, which includes 90 poems, drawings by Portuguese artist Maria São José Horta Greene and "looks around at a world in crisis," in our Guide section once we can arrange for her to come and read to us!
Speaking of the library and the lovely people who work and have worked there, Development Director Stacey Jackson tells me there are big fun plans afoot for this weekend when the storied organization will celebrate its 130th anniversary with a soirée in Wilcox Park. The outdoor event will feature an auction and a musical performance by the legendary Al Copley.
Speaking of Stacey Jackson and speaking of NPR, Stacey's husband, Alex Nunes — a former Sun editor and the current South County bureau chief for the Public's Radio — was honored (along with his colleagues) with an Edward R. Murrow regional award for digital journalism in the "excellence in electronic journalism" category. The Public's Radio earned the award for an investigative series called "Fire Districts Fight Shoreline Access, Not Fires." Alex was the reporter with digital elements reported and designed by Sofie Rudin, and editing by Jeremy Bernfeld. In the series, Alex explored "how fire districts have increasingly played a role in controlling shoreline land and access to the public beach."
Speaking of media folks, I am sure fans of meteorologist Kelly Bates have heard the good news that she will now be the weekend weather reporter at ABC affiliate Channel 6. “I’m the luckiest person in the world,” Bates told The Boston Globe's Brian Amaral last week. "They say it’s darkest before the dawn. This is kind of proof of that.”
And more good news from Fabulous Front Porch friend Susan Capalbo, who is putting the finishing touches on the "delayed" 55th class reunion for the Westerly High School class of 1966. Invitations for the reunion, which will take place on June 25 at Seaside Beach Club, were sent out at the end of April and were due on June 4, but if you get in touch with Susan via email at sscapalbo@gmail.com or telephone at 401-322-1525, she may be able to make an exception! It is such an exceptional class, after all, actually, "The Best Class Ever!"
It was also good to hear from Mike "Butch" Harwood, a doctor and author who's in the midst of writing an engaging series of books with fellow doc, Adrian Hamburger. The two have just added another to the series, this one called "Brain Spark: Interesting stories and curious facts about ... Pop Culture!" Readers will remember that Butch was a contestant on Jeopardy a few years back.
As I mentioned earlier, it's always a treat to hear from Front Porch friends (especially when you're in isolation) so it was particularly swell to hear from my pals Jill and Dale DeGroff, who have a fascinating plan in the works. The talented pair are preparing for a "blockbuster" event that will combine film, mixology and art. Called "Hey Bartender," it will take place at the United Theatre on June 26 and will include a film about the rebirth of the craft cocktail revolution, a talk, a tasting and a book signing event with Dale, filmmaker Douglas Tirola and — drumrolls — the opening of "Bon Vivants, Barflies and the New Cocktailians," an exhibit featuring Jill's paintings and caricatures. Tickets online at the United!
Have a safe week, dear readers, be kind, be well and ciao bella!
