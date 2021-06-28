Greetings dear readers and kind friends and welcome back for our final June visit here on the Front Porch where we are gearing up for the Fourth of July holiday and the busy summer season ahead here in our heavenly seaside towns and villages. And what a season it is shaping up to be!
Thursday evening's lovely Seaside Champagne Soirée — a benefit for Literacy Volunteers of Washington County — was a smashing success by all accounts, and served as the first large, mask-less gathering of the social season. The annual Joyce S. Ahern Speaker Series featured authors Deborah Goodrich Royce and Luanne Rice (see photo at right), "in conversation" about their books and their writing processes, before a large and happy group of book lovers and fans. What fun to see so many good people gathered in one spot, to meet new OH President Dant Hirsch for the first time, and what better way to welcome summer than on the beautiful (and breezy) Ocean House Seaside Terrace.
What a treat to also meet Luanne's sister and brother-in law, Maureen and Olivier Onorato, and their daughter (Luanne's niece) Amelia Onorato, a graphic novelist and the exhibitions manager at Mystic Museum of Art. And how fascinating to chat with Audrey Moore about her adventures putting cracks in the glass ceiling so many years ago.
Audrey, who was the president of Westerly Interiors Inc., a New York-based interior design company, for many years, was accompanied by her son, Nicholas Moore, who is (among his many other volunteer jobs) the vice president of the Colonial Theatre of Westerly, which is gearing up to present "The Complete Works of William Shakespeare" in Wilcox Park beginning July 30. Nicholas' cousin, (the fabulous) Marion Markham, the Colonial's artistic director, was also present and regaled us with tales from rehearsals for the comedy, which has been described as a madcap, high-speed, roller coaster of a romp.
Keeping it all in the family, Marion's nephew (and Nicholas' cousin), Ben Heller, president of Aurora Productions, (a New York-based production-management company) is helping manage the Colonial production this summer. On Thursday, however, Ben was in NYC for "Springsteen on Broadway" (Aurora is overseeing the tech part of the show), which marked the reopening of Broadway. Nick Corasaniti, a NYT writer who attended Saturday's show, said it was "part concert, part comedy, part tragedy, part therapy, but also so much more in an undefinable sum. It’s a performance and a conversation, with a hero and an icon baring himself onstage, offering a portrait of his life through his own eyes, his own voice, and how he has seen the world."
"I have seen the return of Broadway," Corasaniti wrote in the NYT, "and its name is Bruce Springsteen." Read the review if you get a chance. Corasaniti writes so beautifully and poignantly. The following, for instance, brought tears to my eyes: "In a city whose cultural soul had been shuttered for more than a year with boarded up windows and empty streets, it was Springsteen who called it back to life on Saturday night, his gruff and guttural rasp the first to echo across a Broadway stage to a paying audience in 471 days."
Speaking of resurrecting the arts, what a treat to catch up with Chuck Royce (such a generous and thoughtful champion of the arts), who was excited to talk about the progress taking place at the United Theatre, which is, well, very exciting! (Have you seen the new marquee?) The amazingly talented Aoife O'Donovan will stop by next month to kick things off at the United on her way to the Newport Folk Festival.
Speaking of good music, what a celebration it was Friday night when the Knick reopened (at last) for live music. It was so good to see Knick executive director Mark Connolly busying about happily and so good to hear Glenn Kendzia, who came back from Nashville for the show, playing with his dad, Tom, and former Wild Sun bandmates, Cam Raubeson and Paul Fazio. Speaking of the Fazio family, it was fun to catch up with Charlotte Fazio, Paul's step-mom, the other day!
And how lovely it was to meet Carol Fortier (a Newton College of the Sacred Heart/Boston College grad) and her husband, AJ (a BC grad), last week in Wilcox Park. Carol, who was also at the literacy event, is a true dynamo! She is also vice president of the Westerly College Club and mentioned, as did college club co-prez Christine Martone, that club members have been hard at work on a soon-to-be-released cookbook. Yum! Stay tuned for more on that delicious news.
Have you heard that Kyra Sedgwick is in Rhode Island to film Rebecca Banner's acclaimed 2016 Black List screenplay "Space Oddity?" The movie begins filming this week in Wickford and other parts of North Kingstown.
Mea culpa to my friend, Ana Flores. I somehow managed to move her from Charlestown to Shannock a few weeks back. To be clear, Ana, whose exhibit, “Forest Dreaming: Sculptures and Paintings by Ana Flores,” is on display all summer at New London’s Lyman Allyn Art Museum, still lives in Chucktown. Oh, and visitors to the museum will be admitted without charge throughout the summer, so make sure to make the trek!
Until next time, ciao bella!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.