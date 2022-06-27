Greetings dear friends and kind readers and welcome back to the Front Porch for our final June visit of the year, where the sun rose at 5:16 a.m. and will set at 8:25 p.m., where we are welcoming summer — which officially arrived last Tuesday — and where we're preparing for a new month and the upcoming Independence Day holiday. Sigh, would that we really all could be celebrating our independence. Alas, dear readers, as we continue to process Friday's disturbing news from the Supreme Court and the outrageous reversal that sets women back 50 years, it is clear that the independence of women in this country is in peril. As Justices Sonia Sotomayor, Elena Kagan and Stephen Breyer wrote; "With sorrow—for this Court, but more, for the many millions of American women who have today lost a fundamental constitutional protection—we dissent." And as historian Heather Cox Richardson writes: "For the first time in our history, rather than conveying rights, the court has explicitly taken a constitutional right away from the American people." Dark days for democracy for sure. But we can ... and we will ... be heard! This I know!
On the bright side, it is summer! The time for outdoor everything, including outdoor famers markets. I noticed that the Westerly Land Trust is now holding its popular summertime Farmer's Market on Wednesdays from 3 to 6 p.m. This is a change from previous years and one that certainly makes it easier for folks to stop by after work to pick up fresh veggies and other treats. Speaking of treats, when I poked around the land trust website, I noticed a few new (to me) names in addition to the wonderful farmers who make the trek to Main Street each week. There was Caribbean Soul Catering (which offers "extraordinary Caribbean cuisine with an artistic flare in presentation and bold flavors everyone can enjoy from our soul to your plate,") and Mama Emily's Sweet Treats.
Speaking of good food, make sure to tune in to the TV show called "E!" Tuesday afternoon at 2 p.m. for the "Daily Pop" show when Chef Jeanie Roland of Ella's fame will join Machine Gun Kelly, Selena Gomez, Cara Delevingne, Steve Martin, Martin Short and Meredith Vieira for a live segment. When I spoke to Jeanie last week she was getting ready to fly to LA with her new cookbook, "The Perfect Caper Home Cooking," in tow and trying to decide what she'll make on live TV! Go Jeanie!
Speaking of TV, soap opera fans — specifically fans of "General Hospital" — might be interested to know that Nicholas Alexander Chavez, who plays Spencer on the The ABC soap, recently shared a photo of himself standing on a beach in "Watch Hill, Rhode Island with the ocean and blue sky in the background, along with his favorite poem, 'Desiderata.' Why? Because his 'sensitive soul' wanted fans to know just how much they are loved," according to his post.
“'Desiderata' has been my favorite poem for many years,” he wrote. “I’m sharing it here if anyone should need it.” Chavez/Spencer also wanted those familiar with the poem and those reading it for the first time to know “how loved you are” and thanked his followers for “being you and for contributing to the experience of life, in your own beautiful and irreplaceable way.”
Speaking of being loved, how wonderful to receive this good news from Peg Murphy-Bright, president of the The Friends of Westerly Library and Wilcox Park, who reported:
"My husband Richard and I became grandparents at midnight Saturday, June 18," she wrote. "Our son Murphy and his beautiful wife Larisa presented us with a precious baby girl named Reeves Scarlett Bright, weighing in at 6 pounds 13 ounces. We are over the moon."
Congratulations Peg and Richard and welcome to the world Reeves Scarlett Bright! A Teddy Bear (wearing dress blues perhaps?) is on the way. We should note that Baby Reeves's dad is Maj. Murphy A. Bright, USMCR.
Peg was also kind enough to remind me that the friends have many events scheduled to celebrate "50 years of Friendship with the Westerly Library and Wilcox Park," including pop-up book sales on the esplanade every Thursday (weather permitting) through Labor Day and a Literary Tea Party scheduled for Saturday, Aug. 20. Tickets are on sale now, so act quickly!
There were several high school reunions held over the weekend, and many wonderful memories shared and made. Make sure to come back to the Front Porch next week when I'll share stories about the reunion I attended, until then, happy summer, dear readers, and take heart, we shall overcome! Ciao bella!
