Greetings dear friends and kind readers and welcome back to the Front Porch for another lovely June visit, where the sun rose at 5:14 a.m. and will set at 8:24 p.m., where we are bidding farewell to spring 2022 (along with the fading peonies and fresh strawberries), sending our appreciation to members of the Chorus of Westerly for another spectacular Summer Pops concert, and welcoming summer which officially arrives Tuesday.
Yes, summer is upon us here by the seashore, so here's a little wish and prayer: may our patience and kindness increase along with the traffic and influx of visitors! Speaking of traffic, I must admit to my surprise upon learning that the Westerly-Bradford Road at Cottrell Bridge, which crosses McGowan Brook, will be closed from July 5 to Oct. 3 so the bridge can be replaced. Who knew the bridge had a name? And why the long closure I wonder?
We are also still celebrating Juneteenth and Father's Day here on the Front Porch, dear readers, so a warm salute to all you daddy-os. I know one local dad who was bursting with pride prior to Game 6 of the 2022 NBA Finals between Golden State Warriors and Boston Celtics at TD Garden. Mike Rogers, of Westerly, was tickled to share news that his son, Fran, a noted tenor with the Boston Pops, performed the National Anthem before the game! I know, I know, most of us were very sad about the final score of that game but how amazing was Steph Curry and how wonderful to hear Franny sing! Fran, whose mom is the wonderful Mary-Ellen (Sposato) Rogers, is the grandson of the late Frank Sposato, one of the founders of the old Westerly Drive-in.
Speaking of Juneteenth — which refers to the day when enslaved African Americans learned of their emancipation — while browsing through Zachary Garceau's "Great Stories from Westerly's Past," I came upon this interesting fact: Anna Thornton Williams, a former slave, was the first woman to cast a vote in Westerly on Nov. 2, 1920 following the ratification on the 19th amendment on Aug. 18, 1920. Anna, who is buried in River Bend Cemetery, according to Garceau, told the Westerly Sun reporter observing the historic moment, "Washington left principles for everybody."
What a treat to hear from the lovely Emily Anderson Lynch last week! Emily, a graduate of the Westerly High School Class of 2002 who teaches in the political science department at URI, said she and the other officers of that class — Carmela Luzzi, Mike Terranova and Billy Quirk — are putting the final touches on their 20-year class reunion (which does not seem possible) and are having a bit of a challenge reaching all their former classmates. "We hope to have a great turnout," Emily said about the reunion which is scheduled to take place on Saturday, July 9, at 7:30 p.m. at the Malted Barley in downtown Westerly. So help spread the news! WHS Class of 2002 alums can email Carmela at Westerlyhighschool2002@gmail.com for more information or purchase tickets at https://tinyurl.com/whs02reunion. Don't forget to take plenty of photos to share with us here on the Front Porch!
Westerly has once again been featured in the Boston Globe. This time it was to showcase Chef Will Rietzel, the chef de cuisine at COAST at Ocean House. What fun to read about Chef Rietzel, who lives in Wickford with his wife Nadya Kovacheva, and his journey from dishwasher to James Beard semifinalist, his thought process in the kitchen, and more. You can read it at https://www.bostonglobe.com/2022/06/13/metro/ocean-houses-chef-will-rietzel-aims-compose-symphony-your-dinner-plate/.
Speaking of reading, book lovers take note: there's a fun reading challenge afoot! Thanks to Peg Murphy-Bright, president of the Friends of the Westerly Library and Wilcox Park, and Susan Rosen, a Friends' board member, I learned about the many events taking place this year to honor the group's 50-year collaboration with the library, including the reading challenge, which is open to readers of all ages. Participants may sign up at the circulation desk, read one book from each decade from the 1970s through the 2010s, and receive five raffle tickets upon completing each book. On Sept. 30, the Friends will hold a Gala Benefit at the at the United Theatre when the winning tickets will be drawn with plenty of chances to "win one of several fabulous prizes." Forms are available at the library's circulation and reference areas, no purchases are necessary and you do not have to be present at the gala to win. I think we'd all better get reading! Stay tuned for more on the upcoming events!
Speaking of the United, a little heads up about another excellent event taking place at the theater next month, in conjunction with Frank Olean Center. On July 7, the United will screen “Monica and David,” a film that explores the marriage of a young couple with Down syndrome, and the family who strives to support their needs. A fundraiser for the Olean Center, tickets are $50 for the pre-film reception and film, or $25 for the reception only. As the marvelous Ruth Tureckova, the center's executive director, likes to say: "Just remember 7/7 at 6, it's an easy reminder!"
Again, happy Juneteenth, happy Father's Day and welcome summer! Until next time, stay safe, be kind, and ciao bella!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.