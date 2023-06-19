Greetings dear friends and kind readers and welcome back for our post-Father's Day (and final spring 2023) visit here on the Front Porch, where the sun rose at 5:14 this morning, will set at 8:24 p.m. and where we are celebrating Juneteenth, getting ready for summer and Summer Pops, still honoring our fathers, and sending belated birthday wishes to a special Front Porch friend.
For as long as I've been writing this column, I've sent birthday greetings around this time of year to a wonderful person who celebrates a Flag Day birthday. Thus, in order to keep this lovely strawberry-time tradition alive, happy birthday to you, Rachel Jean Cook! The little girl who was a student at the Ashaway School way back then, has grown into a sophisticated and beautiful woman who teaches some very fortunate school children in Connecticut.
Thanks to State Street School teacher Kristen Santos Federico for tagging me on Facebook (along with the fabulous Samm Read of NBC-10 fame) and sharing the tender story, by Anne Voss Caron, about her brother, Mr. Paul, "an integral part of both Tower Street School and State Street School for many years," "an amazing individual" who was born with Down syndrome.
The story not only told the tale of her brother being honored with a new Harry Potter-themed bench in the State Street School library, but it resonated with me on a deep, personal level, as it made me think of my nephew, Maxwell Francis Bigdeli. Max, an exceptional young man who also has Down syndrome, has enriched the lives of his parents, siblings, aunties, uncles and cousins immeasurably with his thoughtfulness, humor ... and ability to remember the birthdays of everyone in our extended family. It's always a good day when I'm reminded of Max!
In her post, Anne wrote: "Today, my school family, State Street School, presented a reading bench ... in honor of my brother, Mr. Paul "... my colleagues and students have always embraced his presence when he came to visit in Rhode Island. He spent his days with students and staff, sharing his smile, light and joy."
The library bench is "... so fitting because Mr. Paul visited the classrooms and read books to them!" Anne wrote.
"Mr. Paul LOVED all things Harry Potter," Anne added. "So it's perfect to have Hogwarts painted on the bench! Thank you to the Westerly High School Construction Department and the Art Department for this creation! I know that he is thrilled to know that "young people" built and painted it! Now, for years to come, his spirit and memory will live on. Grateful to my school family for accepting an amazing individual who happened to be born with Down Syndrome. Mr. Paul has left his mark in many hearts over his years! Thank you Mr. Paul for your legacy of inclusion and teaching us how to live with joy! Love you always!"
Heart-shaped and thumbs-up emojis popped up as soon as Anne posted her story, along with comments from friends and smiley faces aplenty. "Amazing!!" wrote Kristen Duda. "Awesome" posted Barbara Bliven; "That is beautiful Anne! What a wonderful tribute for your brother," wrote Sharon Ficarra; "I would love to do a story" posted Samm Read.
Thank you, Anne and Kristen! Please send us the photos of the amazing bench so all our Front Porch friends can appreciate the wonderful story and so we can scoop Samm! Just joking, Samm!
Thanks to Caroline Badowski one of the wonderful librarians at Westerly Library and Wilcox Park, I learned of an interesting Zoom event taking place at the library on Thursday. The program, called “Introduction to Sustainable Fashion," will feature the host of the “Clotheshorse” podcast, Amanda Lee McCarty, who is also co-host of "The Department," a podcast about trends and taste. Caroline said Amanda plans to "explore the impact of our clothing on the planet and its people," explain what "greenwashing" is, and suggest ways we can get more people involved in the "slow fashion movement."
The event made me think of Carol Fortier from the Westerly College Club, the amazing woman who introduced me to Amy Hebb, Susan Demovick and Patti Ghezzi, the founders of Second Serve Resale who shed so much light on "sustainable fashion" and have done so much to support local nonprofits. If the event tickles your fancy, pre-register by emailing cbadowski@westerlylibrary.org by Wednesday for the Zoom link.
Speaking of clothing, Wes Anderson fans are invited to dress in their "most eclectic and stylized attire inspired by Anderson’s characters and enjoy whimsical cocktails that capture the essence of his distinctive style" on Friday beginning at 8 p.m. for a party at the United being held to celebrate the release of Anderson’s latest movie, “Asteroid City." The movie, with a star-studded ensemble cast that includes Jason Schwartzman, Scarlett Johansson, Tom Hanks and Margot Robbie, opens Friday. The party will be held in the United’s "Post Credits Scene Space" and is open to the over-18 crowd and is free.
Well, dear readers, summer may officially begin Wednesday at 10:58 a.m., marking the astronomical first day of summer, but for Chorus of Westerly fans summer will arrive Saturday when the chorus presents the 42nd annual Summer Pops concert in Wilcox Park! See you there, and until next time, be kind, be happy, be good and ciao bella!
