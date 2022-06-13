Greetings dear friends and kind readers and welcome back to the Front Porch for another lovely June visit, where the sun rose at 5:13 a.m. and will set at 8:22 p.m. and where we are celebrating Flag Day (June 14) and the many local graduates who received diplomas this month. Well done, students! Remember to send us photos of your favorite grads along with their post-grad plans and we'll be happy to share them here on the Front Porch!
A special shout out to a talented young local woman who celebrates her birthday right along with the stars and stripes. Happy birthday and congratulations to Rachel Jean Cook, of Bradford, who received her Master of Arts in Teaching degree with high honors from Sacred Heart University. Rachel's family is so very proud of her and rightfully so! Well done, Rachel, well done! Happy birthday to you!
For a story that will make you cry but also lift your spirits make sure to check out the heartwarming, beautiful story Katie Gervasini of Westerly shared with Sam Read of NBC 10 about her son, the late Anthony Joseph Gervasini, who was born on Sept. 25, 2021, and the roughly 1,400 ounces of breast milk she donated to the Mother's Milk Bank of the North East in response to the ongoing baby formula shortage crisis. A remarkable story about resiliency, hope and generosity, told by Sam with great respect and sensitivity. Katie and her husband, Kevin, lost baby Anthony when he was just two months old. Have a read/look here: https://turnto10.com/news/coronavirus/show-us-something-good/nurse-from-westerly-donates-1400-ounces-of-breast-milk-in-memory-of-son.
The Gervasinis are organizing a a 5K on what would have been Anthony's first birthday, Sept. 25. I saw on Facebook that Katie's mom, Margaret Fusaro, a former Sun colleague, is calling on all "runners, walkers, baby strollers and sponsors to participate in the first annual Belly Button 5k, held in memory of my sweet grandchild, Anthony." Money raised will go towards the Global Gastroschisis Foundation, a foundation to promote awareness, research and support for gastroschisis worldwide, Margaret said. Register at https://www.bellybutton5k.com/.
Speaking of our friends at NBC, as much as I try to cut back on time spent on Facebook, I do pick up lots of information when I allow myself to do a little scrolling. It was there I noticed the story about Katie and Anthony and the upcoming 5K and it's where I learned about Westerly's own Katherine Koretski, an associate producer for NBC news. Katherine recently produced a piece for the "Today Show" with Hoda Kotb, Savannah Guthrie and Craig Melvin along with Emilie Ikeda ... all about sharks! Good work, Katherine!
A warm welcome home to our longtime Front Porch News friend Kelly Lee who has accepted the position of vice president of development at the Ocean Community YMCA.
What fun to bump into Bob Hoffman the other day when I was out on my daily walk. Bob and his lovely wife, Ellie, helped make Sandy’s Fine Food Emporium into the much-loved institution it is today after buying Sandy's Fruit Company, a small fruit and vegetable stand which was in Pawcatuck, from the much-loved brothers, Sam and Mickey Cofone, then, with their help moved it to the location where it sits today. Eventually, in 2006, Bob and Ellie sold Sandy's, which is celebrating 50 years in business, to Jim and EmmaLee Goddiess who own and oversee the local gem along with Store Manager John Austin, Deli Manager, Tim Shortman, Grocery Manager Autumn Dawley, Chef Eric Perrin and Social Media Manager Allie Woodard. Happy anniversary everyone!
Meanwhile, what the ghost is going on with all the paranormal activity in in Rhode Island? A few weeks back, a couple paid $1.525 million for the "Conjuring" house, in Burrillville and a few weeks earlier, Bonnie Pulver and a company called Moonlight Paranormal Productions were filming at the General Stanton Inn in Charlestown, according to new owner David Moore. Then I learned that a company called Seaside Shadows Haunted History Tours LLC is planning to hold Seaside Shadows Haunted History Tours right here in Westerly and expect to launch the first Westerly Tour this Friday!
Happy Flag day, dear readers, stay safe, be kind, and ciao bella!
