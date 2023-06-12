Greetings dear friends and kind readers and welcome back for another June visit on the Front Porch, where proms, graduations and flags are the talk of the town, and where the sun rose at 5:13 this morning and will set at 8:21 p.m. Yes, happy students from Westerly, Chariho, St. Michael School and Westerly preschool (the "Apple School") were celebrated for their accomplishments last week, while Stonington High School seniors will switch their tassels and toss their caps next week, and Wheeler seniors the week after that.
Seniors at Windham High School in Windham, N.H., also graduated Friday night — outside on their high school field — and that is where I found myself, watching our oldest grandson, Dylan Alexander Killie, cross the stage and accept his diploma. Congratulations Dylan! Such a rite of passage and such an extraordinary time for students, parents and grandparents, as my friend Mary-Ellen Sposato Rogers and I were texting to one another Friday. While we headed to New Hampshire, Mary-Ellen was headed to Boston with her husband, Mike, for the preschool graduation of her granddaughter, Nora Denise Rogers, daughter of Liz and Fran Rogers. Mary-Ellen (daughter of the late Frank Sposato, one of the founders of the old Westerly Drive-in) is a graduate of the Westerly High School class of 1973 whose members are celebrating their 50th reunion this year. Mary-Ellen and her classmates have been focusing on "reconnection," she told me and have been meeting virtually every few weeks for a program that they named "Buzz," with the "overriding theme of our discussions" centered on growing up in Westerly in the 1970s. She said the process has been "fascinating and the strong connections that are forming, sometimes among people who hardly knew each other, is remarkable!"
"The kids who grew up watching 'The Jetsons' are now living that dream," she told me in an email earlier this year, "connecting and reconnecting on Zoom!" During each session, she said, two or three classmates would talk about "where life has taken them." Their class was "the first one to fully experience Title 9," she told me, something that had "an intense impact on us."
Perhaps I can share more in the weeks to come, or the link to some of the Buzz broadcasts! As my colleague, Ryan Blessing, noted in his excellent coverage of the WHS graduation ceremony, two members of that class, Susan Gencarella Ljungberg and Diane Coburn Martin, presented the gift of $5,000 to the WHS Student Assistant Fund on behalf of the class of 1973.
Speaking of Westerly High School reunions, my friend Sandra Vitterito has been in touch about the WHS class of 1958 whose members will be holding their 65th class reunion on Sept. 9 at 5 p.m. at the Venice Restaurant. Sandra and the committee members — Brenda Pukas, Roberta Cekala, Cassandra and David Crandall, Bill and Jackie Brennan, Sally Steadman, and Dick and Peggy Sisson — are asking fellow classmates to "Save the Date" and stay tuned for more information. And as an interesting note, Sandra's grandson, Shep Simmons, son of Aaron and Michelle (Vitterito) Simmons, just graduated Friday with the WHS class of 2023. Congratulations, Shep!
Meanwhile, what an usual week it was, between the bear spied wandering around Watch Hill and Shore Road, and that eerie haze in the skies from the Canadian wild fires, it gave new meaning to Smoky the Bear. (Sorry, I couldn't resist.)
Stop by the Westerly Library's Hoxie Gallery this evening, between 5 and 7, for the opening of "Celebrating the Journey," the "Juneteenth Art Show" which kicks off a month-long Juneteenth celebration at the library, and is made possible through a partnership with Westerly Anti-Racism Coalition. Juneteenth, which marks the end of slavery and which will be celebrated nationally on June 19, is a good time to remember Anna Thornton Williams, a former slave who is buried in River Bend Cemetery. She was the first woman to cast a vote in Westerly on Nov. 2, 1920 following the ratification on the 19th amendment on Aug. 18, 1920 (thank you Zachary Garceau in "Great Stories from Westerly's Past.") According to Garceau, Williams told the Westerly Sun reporter observing the historic moment, "Washington left principles for everybody."
Congrats to Sherry Pocknett, the first Native American woman to win a James Beard Foundation award for her good work sharing indigenous food and traditions, inspired by her Mashpee Wampanoag tribal cuisine, at her restaurant, Sly Fox Den Too, in Charlestown. Sherry earned top honors as "Best Chef in the Northeast."
And so, dear readers, another Front Porch visit comes to a close, happy Flag Day, remember to send your photos, news, memories, announcements and kind messages my way, and until next week, adios and ciao bella!
