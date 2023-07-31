Greetings dear friends and gentle readers and welcome back for our final July visit of 2023 here on the Front Porch, where the sun rose at 5:41 a.m., will set at 8:06 p.m., where we're awaiting the arrival of Tuesday's full Sturgeon Moon (the first of two Supermoons in August), and where we're bidding many fare-thee-wells as we turn our calendars to August, not only to the month of July but to a number of beloved people who have left us in recent days.
Let's begin this week with a tribute to Jim McCormick and Joe Kirby, two great men who left us earlier this month; two great men who contributed greatly to the vibrancy and quality of life in Westerly; and two great men (who both happened to be proud Irish Americans) who will be greatly missed.
Jim McCormick, who ran McCormick’s Department Store, the family business founded by Jim's father, the late James McCormick Sr., the store that grew from a small outlet on Main Street into a three-story department store that dominated commerce on Broad Street, according to a story by the late Gloria Russell, who wrote glowingly about Jim, the perpetual "fun-loving twinkle" in his eyes and his many gifts and talents. I especially appreciated the last line of Jim's obituary which encourages us all to "take time to appreciate the magical properties of storytelling. Reach out to someone and tell them your story. Then listen to theirs." Amen, I say. Thank you, Jim!
The passing of Joe Kirby, which I wrote about in last Tuesday's paper, seemed like a gift from Joe, as it gave me the opportunity to talk about him with so many wonderful people and to reminisce about the rich legacy that Joe left behind. The great Larry Hirsch was one of those wonderful people, and a few days after Larry and I spoke about Joe, Larry was in Wilcox Park, paying tribute to another Westerly icon, the late Ellison "Tarzan" Brown, a two-time Boston Marathon winner and the first Native American from the Narragansett tribe to win the marathon. Larry, who has run many a marathon himself, not only knew Tarzan, but trained with him under the tutelage of the late Thomas "Tippy" Salimeno. Thanks to two of Brown’s grandchildren, Theodore Pahiea "Ted" Brown and Anna Brown-Jackson, a beautiful stone monument recreated by Ted was unveiled during a rededication ceremony which was attended by dozens of Tarzan's family members; Tippy's son, 97-year-old Thomas Salimeno Jr.; Jack Fleming, president and CEO of the Boston Athletic Association; noted runner Suzanne Jones Walmsley, the BAA's community engagement coordinator; Thorr Bjorn, URI's athletic director, and Eleanor Dove Harris, who told a touching story about Tarzan saving her grandparents, the late Ferris and Eleanor Dove. ("I wouldn't be here without Tarzan," she told the crowd.) Larry also spoke of a movement underway to find Tarzan's lost trophies and to get a statue dedicated to Tarzan along the marathon route ... perhaps near the very spot Tarzan himself memorialized: "Heartbreak Hill."
And farewell also to the great Tony Bennett and the extraordinary, one and only Sinéad O'Connor, a pair of musicians whose passings have me in a wistful mood. I was moved by a Tweet posted by my media colleague Ted Nesi, who was a big Tony Bennett fan, never missed the chance to see the crooner in person whenever he was in Rhode Island, and who reminded us to "go see your favorite artists while you can. Someday they'll be gone." Such good advice! I saw Tony Bennett at Frank Connelly's Carousel Theatre in Framingham, Mass., when I was a teenager and still remember vividly and with delight how he so casually walked down the aisles of that music tent as he sang, pausing here and there to sing to an audience member (sigh). It was the same venue where I saw the Temptations and the Supremes and met David Ruffin and Diana Ross! Unforgettable! So, a little reminder to get out and enjoy some of the great live music we are fortunate to have surrounding us. How lucky are we? Duke Robillard on Tuesday in Watch Hill, Roomful on the beach Wednesday and a Thursday night double-booked with music lovers having to choose between the Bruce Harris Sextet at the United (Bruce, in his tenth visit to the United, accompanied by guest drummer Kenny Washington and others, played jazz from the "Blue Note Era") and Heavy MakeUp (Edie Brickell, CJ Camerieri and Trever Hagen), who played the Knick ahead of their inaugural performance at the Newport Folk Festival. (Brickell is married to the great Paul Simon, who was at the Knick earlier on Thursday, so I heard.) Then, on Saturday, the Knick celebrated its the 90th anniversary with the sounds of the Knickerbocker All-Stars and Boogie Woogie piano virtuoso Arthur Migliazza.
Well dear readers, I can't sign off without a sad farewell to the late Savoy Bookshop and Café and without a "Rest in Power" to the extraordinary Sinéad O'Connor, remember, "Nothing Compares 2 U," stay safe, be kind, and ciao bella!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.