Greetings dear friends and kind readers and welcome back for our Fourth of July holiday visit here on the Front Porch, where the sun rose at 5:19 a.m., will set at 8:24 p.m., and where fireworks are popping and flags and buntings of red, white and blue are festooned everywhere the eye can see. Another special holiday treat will come from above (as long as the fog lifts), as we should be able to see the full Buck Moon grace our skies tonight and for the next several nights!
Speaking of treats, what a treat it was to bump into the lovely Tammy Cappuccio last week at Summer Pops, as she was strolling about enjoying the music with her daughter, Casha, and Cappuccio's soon-to-be-son-in-law and Casha's fiancée, Collin Schmitt. Casha, daughter of Attorney Louis Cappuccio, is an also attorney at the San Diego-based Brown & Winters law firm. Felicitations, Casha!
It was also a treat to meet movie star Karen Allen at the United last week, just days after she attended the premiere of "Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny" in Los Angeles. Allen, as movie fans will remember, famously played Marion Ravenwood in 1981’s “Raiders of the Lost Ark," opposite Harrison Ford. And while she may only have a cameo role in the latest Indiana Jones film, Allen, who has lived in the Berkshires for decades, is now a film director and was at the United to chat about her film, "A Tree. A Rock. A Cloud." (which is based on a short story by Carson McCullers) at a program hosted by the good folks from the Mystic Film Festival, including Jennifer Schwindt and Emma Palzere-Rae (who led the Q&A with Allen.) Allen helped close last year's film festival when Stonington native Ruth Buzzi was given the "Lifetime Achievement Award." The 2023 festival is scheduled for Oct. 19-22.
And what a big treat we had last Thursday at "Charlestown Craves Food Trucks Night" in Ninigret Park! We learned about it last minute from Chicked Out Nuggz, a Warwick-based food truck that sells only gluten-free items, and I am so delighted we decided to venture forth! What an experience! What fun it was! Not only were there food trucks aplenty, but there was live music from a duo called Dos Amigos (Pete Weremay and Albie Weber) and people of all ages wandering about, playing, dancing, and enjoying an outside evening of fun and food.
How tickled we were to come upon two of our favorite folks, Jen Gibson and Andrew Nathan (of The Cooked Goose fame), who were there appreciating the fab culinary offerings (and a well-deserved night off) and eager to chat about the upcoming Literacy Volunteers of Washington County fundraiser scheduled to take place at The United on July 26. The event will feature Layng Martine Jr. — a Nashville Songwriters Hall of Fame songwriter and author who has written songs that became hits for such luminaries as Elvis Presley, Jerry Lee Lewis, Reba McEntire and the Pointer Sisters — and his son, the Grammy-nominated producer and musician Tucker Martine. The father-and-son-duo will celebrate the release of Layng's new album, "Music Man," which Jen praised and highly recommends!
Layng, a long time Watch Hill summer resident, was the subject of a recent Forbes story by award-winning journalist Gary Stoller, who said Layng "implores visitors to eat at least one breakfast or lunch at The Cooked Goose in Watch Hill." Stoller, a founding journalist of Conde Nast Traveler magazine, goes on to say how much Layng and his wife, Linda, love Watch Hill, a love that began for Layng when he was just a boy.
Quoting Martine, Stoller writes; "From our windows, we can see a launch filled with sailors getting rides out to their sailboats or cruisers; families rowing their dingy from their boat into the village for coffee; yachts docking; crews washing off the day's spray of salt water, and families and lovers gathering in the evening to watch the sunset over the water. We can hear a lone guitar player in the gazebo on the village green, where kids climb on the statue of Chief Ninigret and roll down a berm at the chief's feet with moms and dads picnicking on nearby blankets.”
"About six miles north in Westerly," Stoller goes on, "Martine recommends visitors go to the United Theatre. It has an exciting ongoing menu of cultural offerings, including live music, movies, talks by famous authors and speakers and a lovely adjoining restaurant, the Café ... and Savoy Bookshop & Cafe, an independent bookstore, and Grey Sail Brewing, which has a 'family-friendly picnic beer garden and taproom.'"
Look for more about the event and about the Martines in an upcoming edition of The Guide and read the full Forbes article at forbes.com/sites/garystoller.
I am sure by now, regular readers of The Sun have learned that our longtime sports editor, Keith Kimberlin, finished up his 38-year career at the paper last week. If you missed the beautiful farewell Keith wrote in last Wednesday's paper or the moving messages of appreciation written online in response, please take a moment to read them. Good stuff. We, however, are the ones who should be thanking Keith!
Until next time, dear readers, stay safe, be kind, and ciao bella!
