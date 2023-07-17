Greetings dear friends and kind readers and welcome back for another July visit here on the Front Porch, where the sun rose at 5:28 a.m., will set at 8:18 p.m., where another Feast of Our Lady of Mt. Carmel celebration has come and gone (albeit a rainy one) — and where we're now preparing for Thursday's Smoky Bear parade, Friday's Barbie Movie Malibu Mixer, and a jam-packed calendar full of events for the last two weeks on July.
First, though, I'd like to pause for a moment and pay a little Front Porch tribute to Bill Reynolds, the longtime Providence Journal columnist who died last Thursday at the age of 78. Bill's column, "For What It’s Worth," (as most readers will remember) was required Saturday reading for Rhode Island sports lovers. When I did a little research, I was a little taken aback when I realized that the last time I sat down to interview "Billy" was in April of 2009, when he was in town to give a talk at the old Other Tiger bookstore about his book, "Lost Summer: The '67 Red Sox and the Impossible Dream." According to the story I wrote at the time, Bill talked about "Yaz, Pudge Fisk, Fred Lynn, Jim Rice, El Tiante, Boomer Scott, Spaceman Lee, Don 'the Gerbil' Zimmer, Thurman Munson, Reggie Jackson and even Tony C." To make things more wistful, he also talked about Jerry "Rem Dawg" Remy, "long before he was elected president of Red Sox Nation," and "Ron Guidry, Cecil Cooper and the infamous Billy Martin." Recently, Billy's longtime partner, Liz Abbott (who worked with us in the Sun newsroom for a while) put together a collection of Bill's columns in a book called "Story Days" which, she told Brown University Athletics, "showcases the imagination and talent Bill brought to a wide array of subjects over a long, dedicated newspaper career." (Bill, whose nickname was "Shooter" at Brown, was the co-captain of the 1967-68 Brown men's basketball team.) The book is available on Amazon, and the moving tributes from sports writers and friends around the globe, are in all the newspapers and on social media — including one from his friend, the great Dan Barry, who tweeted, "For many of us, he represented the best of Rhode Island. Keep shooting, Bunky."
Local music lovers, no doubt, are aware by now of the big celebration in the works for the Knickerbocker Café 90th anniversary, scheduled for July 29 with an 8 p.m. show starring the Knickerbocker All-Stars featuring Brian Templeton and special guest Boogie Woogie piano virtuoso Arthur Migliazza. I was tickled to get a message from my friend Carole Ornberg about the "old Knick," when Sal and Junie Vitterito ran the place, and where many a Westerly wedding reception (including Carole's) was held. "The food was so delicious," Carol recalled.
As fans of a certain famous doll are aware, the much-awaited "Barbie" movie opens this Friday around the country and at the United when true fans are invited to "step into a world of pink-tastic fun and transport yourself to the fabulous world of Barbie, with vibrant colors and sparkling details that capture the essence of her iconic Dreamhouse" for a party directly following the screening." The Barbie Malibu Mixer will take place July 21 after the 6 p.m. screening when guests are invited to "dress to impress in your most stylish and fashionable attire."
"Whether you rock a sleek and sophisticated ensemble or embrace the retro charm of the ’80s with big hair and bold fashion choices," the invitation says. "Let your inner Barbie and Ken shine. Dance the night away to a playlist of Barbie’s favorite hits, and enjoy custom-themed cocktails." The mixer is free for the 18+ crowd.
I heard from Barbara Chipperfield Robinson recently about her book, "Poems of Eternal Value," which she had published a while back. Barbara, a 1965 graduate of Stonington High School, was born in Westerly in 1947, and worked for The Westerly Sun as a paper girl in 1956. She remembers delivering papers all over the borough, she told me, as a fourth grader.
"When I got home from school ... the stack of papers were at my door," she wrote. "I would put them into the canvas, shoulder bag and begin my walk. Sometime later, my older brother bought a bicycle for me, so I could use it to deliver the papers more quickly. It was fun; I really enjoyed the job."
Though she lives in Texas these days, Barbara said she has many relatives in the Westerly area like her brother Robert Chipperfield and his wife, Diane, who live in Pawcatuck; her sister Sandra Chipperfield Cook, who lives in Ashaway and is married to Geoffrey Cook, owner of the Woodworks on the Alton-Bradford Road; and her niece, Pam Chipperfield Stefanski, who is married to Pete Stefanski. Her three other brothers, Russell, Richard and Francis Chipperfield, are deceased. Barbara said her book is available on Amazon, Barnes & Noble and she is on Facebook for anyone wanting to connect.
Well dear readers, I'll be taking a few days off to spend time with family, so I'll be off next week. In the meantime, stay safe, be kind, be smart and ciao bella!
