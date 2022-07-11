Greetings dear friends, and loyal readers and welcome back to the Front Porch for our first visit of July, where the sun rose at 5:24 a.m. and will set at 8:21 p.m., and where we are welcoming (oh joy!) a group of new babies to the Front Porch family so let's get those Teddy Bears ready and send one off to California for beautiful baby Lorelei Reign Fusaro,
Lorelei is the daughter of Jonathan and Shannon Fusaro, of Bishop, California, and was born on June 16 weighing in at 7 pounds, 7 ounces. Baby Lorelei is the granddaughter of Denise and Manny Fusaro (Nana and Poppa),of Westerly, and Sheila Ferell, of Festus, Missouri, and the great-granddaughter of Faye Luzzi, of Westerly. Nana Denise, the popular aqua cardio instructor at the Y's Westerly branch, and a real estate professional, said she and Manny are simply "thrilled."
Let's also send another Teddy Bear off to Boston for baby Oakley Damon Simone, the son of Dustin and Nikki Simone, who was born on June 23 at 6:31 p.m., according to dad Dustin. Dustin posted the announcement on Facebook, along with a sweet explanation for his son's name: "We really wanted a strong boy name for our li'l guy. For those who don’t know, I’m an avid woodworker. Most of our new place has custom oak built-ins. Oak is one one of the strongest woods in the world. So, we landed on Oak as a potential name. After reading through several baby name books and contemplating 100s of potential other names, we found Oakley. Which means a meadow of oak trees."
Dustin, a WHS grad who played football for the Bulldogs and was a lifeguard at the "old" Ocean House, is the son of Diana and Pete Simone, of Westerly, and the big brother of Carly, Jared and Max Simone. Congratulations everyone! And it is indeed a good strong name, as someone once said; "Might Oaks from little acorns grow."
Now, since I took last week off, I am hopping in the time machine and zooming back to the end of June and the fabulous reunion held by members of the Westerly High School class of 1966 at Seaside Beach Club. As always, the amazing Susan "Mona" Savageau Capalbo, who keeps her classmates united, and her committee arranged for a gorgeous evening on the beach with delicious food, a DJ, dancing and fun. What a treat to catch up with Judy and Bob Serra, Mike Duda, Jack Wright (an accomplished musician who plays Irish music at the Fastnet Pub on Newport), Dougie Randall (Lorraine was visiting with her sister so was unable to attend but was certainly missed), Linda Serio, Penny Crandall and Robert Sammataro (see their cute photo at right), Nancy and Steve Christina, Janie McNeace, Sylvia Blanda and Wally Young, Patty and Paul Nunes, Cheryl Peabody Brower and Norma Jean, Sal Murano and many others. (Susan, Cheryl and Sal can also be seen in photos elsewhere on this page!) Sal, as many of you may know, is not only a "Westerly Athletic Hall of Famer," but the "Personality and Prime Shaker" of WBLQ's "Sports Report" which can be heard each Saturday on the station Chris DiPaola made famous and also features "Fed, Andrew and the Doc" or Gary "Fed" Federico, Andrew Fiore and Dr. Daniel Gaccione.
Sal was, of course, eager to chat about baseball, especially this year's WHS championship team. As local baseball fans are aware, this year's Bulldogs joined the champs of 1940, 1944 and 1992 when they took the Division II Championship with Coach Ronnie Sposato at the helm and WHS Junior Shep Simmons on the mound. If you want to read more about the significance of the game and its importance to the Sposato and Simmons families, you can find my colleague, Keith Kimberlin's excellent story here: https://www.thewesterlysun.com/sports/latest-sports/baseball-division-ii-title-series-notebook/article_52efdd66-f036-11ec-bfe9-bf9ef001f8ab.html
And speaking of baseball, how about Jackie Bradley Jr. pitching against the Yankees!? And how about Cal Ripken Jr., who made an appearance at the eighth birthday party of young Jude Lebling (well, in poster form!) I bumped into Jude's dad, Tim, at the Stonington Farmers' Market, who not only told me about Ripken but about the upcoming visit of Maiden, the vessel made famous by international sports legend Tracy Edwards (the first woman to receive the Yachting Journalists’ Association’s Yachtsman of the Year Trophy) who put together the first-ever all-female team to compete in the prestigious Whitbread Around-the-World Race. Maiden will be visiting Stonington as part of a world-wide tour designed to inspire girls and encourage STEM education before heading to St. John’s, Canada, Martha’s Vineyard, Nantucket and Newport, before heading across the Atlantic to the Azores and Dakar.
Speaking of sailing, felicitations to Louisa Chafee, a 2016 Olympic sailor (and daughter of former Gov. Lincoln Chafee)and former First Lady Stephanie Chafee, who was married Saturday in Exeter to David Kutai Weiss.
Congratulations also to Coast (at Ocean House), The Restaurant (At Weekapaug Inn) and the Matunuck Oyster Bar for earning 2022 Restaurant Awards from Wine Spectator (the world’s leading authority on wine.)
And now a request: perhaps, dear readers, when you go to post one of your fun summer photos on social media, please consider sending some to the Front Porch News as well! We love to share your photos and we love you! Have a wonderful week, be safe, be kind, pay it forward and ciao bella!
