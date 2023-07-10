Greetings dear friends and kind readers and welcome back for another July visit here on the Front Porch, where the sun rose at 5:23 a.m., will set at 8:22 p.m., and where we are in full sizzling summertime mode with fireworks and celebrations aplenty. It was certainly different having the holiday on a Tuesday, but we like different and we always adjust, especially when it comes to holidays and independence!
Speaking of holidays, plans for this week's Mt. Carmel celebration — which started with the pasta dinner Saturday at the Calabrese Club and continues Wednesday with a mass to be celebrated by Father Joe Pescatello — are in full swing. I spoke to Paul Marsiglio, president of the Our Lady of Mount Carmel Feast Committee, a few times in the last week, and in addition to sharing a few laughs, Paul and I talked about the tradition which marks its 95th birthday this year. As always, everyone is invited to "bring your flowers to place on the cart by the feet of our Blessed Mother" and march along the route. Bishop Richard G. Henning, who was recently assigned to Rhode Island, will celebrate Mass on Sunday.
Speaking of the Cally Club, I had some sad news from my friend Sandra Vitterito last week who asked me to share some the following from the officers of the Calabrese Ladies Auxiliary.
"The Calabrese Ladies Auxiliary has been in existence for 74 years and is sadly coming to an end," Sandra wrote. "The recent June banquet was the last time the ladies met together as a group. Charleen Bonelli suggested that a plaque be made with all of the names of the past presidents. This plaque is currently on display at the Calabrese Club. The final scholarship was given out to Westerly High School senior Shepard Simmons. We will be forever grateful for the memories and time we spent together at the Calabrese Club. Sincerely, Officers of the Calabrese Ladies Auxiliary."
Congratulations to our dear Front Porch friend, Mary Mitchell Goodman of Weekapaug, who was honored recently by the Wells College Association of Alumnae and Alumni for her "exceptional impact as an educator on her alma mater and in her community." Mary, who taught English and math for 21 years at the Providence Country Day School, also worked with the Rhode Island-based Initiative to Educate Afghan Women, where "she devoted time to orienting and coaching young women who would spend four years" at U.S. colleges, according to the program published by the college.
Recently, the program said, "Mary helped raise money to assist a former student’s sister and her four young children escape from Afghanistan. They hope to come to the United States. Mary visited with the former student and her parents and is working to connect them to her network and support services to help them acclimate to their new situation. It is safe to assume, that Mary will be their advocate and ally, as well."
It certainly was safe to assume that Mary would become their advocate because she did and she is and that is why a group of Weekapaug folks gathered at the lovely waterfront home of Karen Royce last week — to hear Mary speak of her advocacy work and to introduce some of the people she is trying to help.
Congratulations also to Mary Raftery of Westerly, who retired from Pine Point School after a 40-year career. "Ms. Raf," as she was lovingly called by many students, also served the Town of Westerly for eight years by serving on the Westerly School Committee. Well done Mary! Now you'll get to join your friends at the Cooked Goose Breakfast Club for Retired Pine Point teachers! (Stay tuned for photos!)
Congratulations to David and Jackie Moore, owners of the General Stanton Inn, who have announced that the restoration of the guest rooms is complete.
"As a Narragansett native and University of Rhode Island graduate, I felt it was very important to protect the original colonial character and integrity of this historic Charlestown landmark which first entertained Inn guests in 1740," David said in an email. “While we preserved as much of the early American architecture as we could, the inn was in need of a major overhaul." The General Stanton Inn now features wi-fi, a state-of-the art sound system and air conditioning in most of the rooms.
Get well wishes are in order for our friend and neighbor, George Bauerle, who is recovering in Boston after sustaining a terrible fall while on vacation with his wife, Michelle Buck, on the Cape earlier this month. Michelle tells me it could be a long recovery so let's send our prayers and get well wishes to George and our encouragement and support to Michelle, who has been traveling to Boston almost daily and tells me she is grateful for the Westerly train station and for Amtrak. You've got this George! We're all rooting for you!
Until next week, be kind, be well and ciao bella!
