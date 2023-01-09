Greetings dear friends, and kind readers and welcome back for another January visit here on the Front Porch, where the sun rose at 7:13 a.m., will set at 4:36 p.m., and where we're still getting used to writing the numbers 2 and 3 after the numbers 2 and zero. Ah, the challenges of a new year!
I had such a heartwarming surprise over the weekend when a story from The Press Democrat, "the largest newspaper between San Francisco and the Oregon border," appeared in my newsfeed with the headline, "PD reporter Austin Murphy: Grateful to be back in journalism after delivering packages for Amazon." (https://www.pressdemocrat.com/article/news/pd-reporter-austin-murphy-grateful-to-be-back-in-journalism-after-deliveri/)
It was the name Austin Murphy that grabbed my attention (as many Westerly-Stonington-area folks will understand) because that's a familiar name in these parts. The late Austin Murphy and his wife, the late Pat Murphy, were a well-known, much-loved couple who died in the fall of 2021, just 11 days apart. They had been married for 63 years and were a most memorable pair. Austin Sr. (or "Murph" as he was called by many) served in the Marine Corps, fought in the Korean Conflict, earned several medals including a Purple Heart and a Bronze Star (with "V" for valor), and returned home with the rank of captain. He also had a marvelous singing voice and sang in the choir at every parish he belonged to — including St. Clare, where he and Pat were daily communicants — and was a longtime member of the Chorus of Westerly. He and Pat were both involved as active board members and Pat served as president. I knew the Murphys had a son named Austin who was a writer and had worked for Sports Illustrated, so I opened the article and learned quickly it was indeed written by their son, Austin's namesake!
"I am one of eight children from an Irish-Catholic family. My mother, the saintly Patricia Murphy, bore seven of us in eight years," Austin begins. "Once a week, we sat for a formal dinner. Napkins went in laps. Grace was recited, often by my father, who, if he was feeling jocund, or impatient, might simply declaim: 'Good bread, good meat, good God, let’s eat.'"
I can so clearly picture Austin Sr. reciting those words (as I'm sure all members of the Chorus of Westerly and St. Clare choir can too) and it made me happy to think about him and of the many excellent stories he shared with us all. He always remembered that both my father and oldest son were proud members of the "Corps" and he took the time to ask about them ... he was a good listener and a wonderful storyteller. Our lives are richer for having known Austin and Pat Murphy and for that, I am grateful.
Murphy (the younger) goes on to tell how he wrote for Sports Illustrated for 33 years and, after being "Downsized in 2017," took "some big swings, in the quest to reinvent myself."
He then explains how we ended up working for a newspaper (again) and ends with a wonderful reminder about life (and newspapers).
"I could not have wished for better colleagues, or a more fulfilling journey in journalism," he writes, adding that his first job at a newspaper was in 1979, "when one of the go-to cassettes I’d slip into my gleaming new boombox was the Rolling Stones’ 'Let It Bleed,' featuring a song whose lyrics resonate more deeply for me now than they did four decades ago: “You can't always get what you want, You can't always get what you want, But if you try sometime, You just might find, You get what you need.”
As his column says at the end, "You can reach Staff Writer Austin Murphy at austin.murphy@pressdemocrat.com or on Twitter @ausmurph88" so I sure hope some of you will read Austin's column and then send him an email and let him know you did! We have to always support our fellow newspaper pals, after all, and the story is well worth the read!
Speaking of newspapers, I have a heartwarming story from Stonington about Tom Rezendes, who is currently celebrating his 25th year as the "owner and smiling face at Tom’s News," according Stonington Free Library Youth Services Director Maris Frey. I will tell you more about that soon, so stay tuned!
But for now, I have this fascinating bit of information from the Westerly Armory's Roberta Mudge Humble who sent along the following story with the headline, "103 Years Ago Westerly Danced: Vintage Dance Tickets Discovered."
"People can be so kind," Roberta said in an email. While she was searching online for vintage items, she explained, she came upon more than 150 dance ticket-cards from a "1919 May Dance at the Westerly Armory" at the Etsy website of Julia and Ted Richard of Hebron, Conn. Always thinking of the armory and the armory museum full of Westerly-related treasures, she ordered them up, paid for them, and added a noted to the sellers, explaining that the cards were for the Westerly Armory’s museum. Shortly after, she received a noted back from Ted Richard, who said he would refund the amount and instead donate the cards to the armory.
Upon receipt of the tickets, Roberta said she discovered that the names handwritten on the bottom of each ticket were all Westerly-Pawcatuck names, such as James McCormick, Walter Higgins, Thomas Bannon, Claudio Comolli, Beatrice Dower, Cosmo Gencarelli, Anthony Ruisi, Joseph Clancy, Richard Mitchell and Jane Mudge. Roberta said people are welcome to stop by to see the new treasures — "at no charge" — Mondays and Thursdays during museum tours.
Yes, Roberta, I agree: people can be so kind! And as we journey forth in this new year, let's keep the kindness flowing! Until next time, stay safe, be kind, and ciao bella!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.