Greetings dear friends and kind readers and welcome back for our final January visit for 2023 here on the Front Porch, where the sun rose at 7:01 a.m., will set at 5:01 p.m., and where we're preparing for a visit with Punxsutawney Phil if you can believe it! Yes, indeedy, Wednesday is the first day of February, which means Thursday is the second of February which means Ground Hog Day! Since I spied daffodils popping through my garden the other day (yes, in January!), I am guessing spring will arrive sooner than later but we shall see!
Congratulations to Chef Sherry Pocknett, owner of Sly Fox Den Too in Charlestown, and Renee Touponce from The Port of Call in Mystic, who were each named as semifinalists in The James Beard Foundation's 2023 Restaurant and Chef Awards.
Sherry, a Mashpee Wampanoag chef, has developed quite the reputation for serving up her "indigenous, healthy, beautiful, delicious and nutritious dishes. Sherry also enchanted the literary world recently when she prepared a meal at the home of Paul Oliver and Juliet Grames for a group of book lovers who had gathered to meet author Katharine Beutner, whose new book, "Killingly," is based on the unsolved real-life disappearance of a Mount Holyoke student in 1897.
Renee Touponce, who is said to have "a passionate focus on local ingredients and a serious position on equality in her kitchen, is raising the bar on delicious food at 85th Day Food Community in Mystic and shining a light on ingredients and people." Her upbringing is a blend of Italian and Puerto Rican and she is fond of saying, “there's no gender in food."
Congratulations also to Sheilia Terranova Beattie, of Westerly, past president of the Westerly Land Trust, who summitted the highest point in the western hemisphere a few weeks back and was the only person in her group to make it to the top (along with her guide.) Talk about news traveling around the world, I heard about Sheila's accomplishments from our dear Front Porch friend Ellen Madison, who was in Spain on her way to Greece when she got the good news! Well done Sheila!
Congratulations also to Jackie Desmond, Tina Spezzano Pagliusi and Yvonne Thomas, who will official open 401fitness Studio at 55 Canal St. on Wednesday with with an open house, and with an inaugural Zumba class on Saturday. Zumba all the way!
Speaking of Feb. 1, those of you who read about the amazing and vivacious Jennifer Christina in yesterday's edition of The Sun were probably not surprised to learn that Jen's mom, Nancy, has rented a bus so she and a few close friends can travel to the Providence Performing Arts Center all together to hear Jen perform in "Annie" and enjoy some hors d'oeuvres on the way. Jen plays keyboard and is the associate music director for the touring show. What I didn't get to mention in the story, however, is that when I interviewed Jen, she told me what fun it was to visit so many different cities across the country, and to see Westerly folks now and then. When she performed at the San Diego Civic Auditorium last December, she got to visit with Westerly native Jeff Morrone, his wife Sarah, and the Morrone's two adorable daughters, all of whom attended the show. "Annie" will be on stage through Feb. 5 for those of you who'd like to catch up with Jen!
Stonington's Yellow Farmhouse Education Center has an interesting program coming up, according to Director of Outreach Laura Jackson. The program, funded through a grant from CT Humanities, is offering a "Community Reads" project with the book "The Secret History of Home Economics: How Trailblazing Women Harnessed the Power of Home and Changed the Way We Live" by Daneille Dreilinger. On Wednesday, the center will host a program with the author via Zoom then, on Saturday, Feb. 4, will host an in-person cooking class and discussion at Stonington High School. The class will be facilitated by three local "family & consumer Science" teachers with plenty of opportunity for folks to see what a modern "FCS/Culinary" class is like and to participate in a discussion on the past, present, and future of the field.
Said Laura, "We think it'll be of interest to people who took 'Home ec' back in high school, people who like to cook, and people with an interest in history and/or gender studies."
Well dear readers, until next time, stay safe, be kind, and ciao bella!
