Greetings dear friends, and kind readers and welcome back for another January visit here on the Front Porch, where the sun rose at 7:11 a.m., will set at 4:44 p.m., and where we're celebrating the birthday of the late Dr. Martin Luther King Jr., remembering his remarkable legacy and commemorating "the universal, unconditional love, forgiveness and nonviolence that empowered his revolutionary spirit."
Also known as National Day of Service, today is a day to ponder the life of Dr. King, the man who said, "Darkness cannot drive out darkness; only light can do that. Hate cannot drive out hate; only love can do that."
"I have decided to stick with love," said Dr. King, who at the age of 35 was the youngest man to have ever received the Nobel Peace Prize at the time. "Hate is too great a burden to bear."
As I believed I have mentioned in the past, I once had the great chance, along with my sister, Sally, to see Dr. King and to hear him speak on Boston Common when we were young teenagers. It was an unforgettable experience, made all the more meaningful when a sculpture titled "The Embrace," (created by the artist Hank Willis Thomas and the MASS Design Group,) was unveiled Friday on Boston Common, very near the very spot we saw him. The monument depicts Dr. King and his wife, Coretta Scott King (who met and began their careers in Boston), with their arms entwined forming the shape of a heart. I was thrilled to see a photo of the monument on the front page of the Sun last Saturday!
We have certainly lost some local legends in the first few weeks of the new year. Our deepest condolences to the families of Willis 'Dusty' Edgecomb, Bombina Luzzi and Jack McErlean. Dusty, of course, was a World War II vet and the well-known, longtime proprietor of Dusty's Ice Cream (he ran Dusty's for more than 60 years!) who once told me his favorite song was "You are my Sunshine."
Bombina, the grandmother of Brinn Luzzi Castagna and Lisa Luzzi Fusaro (and 15 other cherished grandchildren), was the beautiful matriarch of a large and loving Italian family, and the mother of seven including the late Nancy Luzzi, who many will remember as a shining light and talented entrepreneur who founded Water Works for Women.
Jack McErlean, a native New Yorker and legendary Jets and Mets fan, was a longtime parishioner of St. Pius X Church, who for many years lived on Plateau Road, along with his wife, the late Agnes McErlean. The father of six, including Ann McErlean of Westerly and Westerly realtor Aggie Duhamel, "Pop" was the father-in-law of former Westerly Town Councilor, Chris Duhamel, and grandfather of Westerly High School grads, Judy Duhamel Emert, Jack Duhamel, Joe Duhamel and Jane Duhamel Maalouf (along with 12 others). Pop's funeral mass was particularly tender and meaningful as his namesake, Jack (Duhamel) delivered a brilliant eulogy (at times hilarious and at times heartbreaking) and Judy sang such a beautiful "Ave Maria" there was not a dry eye in the church. I had the honor of getting to know "Pop," as did several members of my family, and for that, we will be forever grateful. He was a gentle powerhouse of a man with an unbreakable faith and extraordinary love for his family.
I was so sad to learn the news that Wayne and Julie Eberly will be leaving Westerly, but happy for them that they'll be moving to be closer to their children and three young grandchildren. The Rev. Dr. Wayne Eberly, was appointed pastor at Dunn's Corners Community Church back in 2015 and ever since, he and Julie have involved themselves in the community, giving generously and lovingly of their times and have made many meaningful contributions to Westerly life. They will be missed!
Congratulations to Westerly schoolteacher Christina Koulbanis Lamb who ran the 2023 Walt Disney World Marathon as part of the Leukemia & Lymphoma Society's Team in training in memory of her dad, my friend and former colleague, the late, great John Koulbanis. Her team raised more than $1.6 million last weekend and something tells me donations will still be accepted! Well done, Christina!
Happy birthday to Ralph Nardone, who turned 99 on Sunday, Jan. 15. Ralph, who grew up on 7 Dayton St. in Westerly, and lives with his daughter, Jane W. (Nardone) Mills, and Jane's family in Laurel, Maryland. Stay tuned for a photo! Jane said that her dad reads The Westerly Sun daily to keep up with his peers and the town news. A URI graduate, Ralph has 22 grandchildren and 5 great grandchildren.
Congratulations to freelance cartoonist Amelia Onorato and former exhibitions manager at the Mystic Museum of Art. Amelia's proud auntie, novelist Luanne Rice, tells me Amelia has a promotion and a new title: assistant curator at the museum! Said Auntie Luanne; "I am so proud of her, and glad she is being recognized." Perhaps we'll see Amelia on Saturday when her Aunt Luanne is "in conversation" at the United Theatre with her "sister" novelist, Deborah Goodrich Royce, for the official book launch of Royce's new thriller, "Reef Road." The event is a fundraiser for the WARM Center and will take place from 4 to 6 p.m.
Well dear readers, may you have a meaningful week and may you find a way to honor Dr. King in your own way. Yes, we shall overcome. Until next time, be kind, and ciao bella!
