Greetings dear friends and gentle readers and welcome back for our final January 2022 visit here on the Front Porch, where the sun is expected to rise at 6:59 a.m. and set at 5:02 p.m. and where I imagine we'll still be digging out from the weekend's blizzard!
I am writing this on Saturday morning — while the winds swirl and the snow mounts, and as the weather reports and warnings keep rolling in — so, like you dear readers, I have no idea what havoc this storm (the one named Kenan) will wreak. Since power outages are predicted, I guess I'd better zoom along!
Let's begin with a big brava to Westerly High School senior Chiara Andrews, the daughter of Jeff and Silvana Andrews, who earned a noteworthy honor last week. Chiara is one of only two students to receive the Student of the Year Award from the Rhode Island Foreign Language Association.
I heard the news from World Languages teacher Íde Motherway Koulbanis, who teaches French and World Cultures and who called Chiara a hero and a young woman that she is "fiercely proud of."
"I cannot wait to watch her achieve great things," Íde said, adding that "Chiara is truly an inspiration to the WHS World Languages Dept. She spends most of her day with language students and teachers and has brought a positive light to the dept. in the toughest of times in the education profession. She is truly our 'why' this school year. This is such an achievement!"
Sarah Steverman, Westerly Public Schools World Languages program coordinator, said in a press release: "A Westerly High School senior who has excellent achievement in French (level II), Spanish (level II), and Italian (AP), including successes in all national exams. She is also self-studying German. Chiara brings many cultural opportunities to her school as the President of the International Club, including a Chinese tea ceremony and an International Film Festival. Most impressively, Chiara's senior project paper is on the topic of language acquisition and she is currently interning in the Westerly School's middle and elementary schools as a world language intern! Chiara is interested in continuing her language study in college with the possibility of becoming a world language teacher!
Well done Chiara!!! And well done also to the language association, which, according to its website, is dedicated to "promoting and encouraging the teaching and study of foreign languages, literatures and cultures in the Rhode Island area."
Additionally, the organization states: "We understand that language has power and should be used to unify and not to attack or marginalize. We also believe that the racial and ethnic diversity of the United States is a force that does not weaken but instead enriches us as a country. We condemn the use of hateful language and violence against any person or community based on race or ethnicity and stand in solidarity with all victims of hate crimes and bigotry."
Such inspirational, encouraging words to read! "Language should be used to unify." Music to my ears. Thank you Íde and Chiara! If not for Chiara's award, I might not have visited the Rhode Island Foreign Language Association website and read those words which seem so timely right now. "Unify" is a good word.
Speaking of good words, how many of you have caught the Wordle bug? Let me hear from you if you're among the thousands of people who try to guess the correct five letter word each day!
Speaking of culture, as I mentioned last week, it's soupy-making season in Westerly, the time where folks gather to ceremoniously mix red and black pepper, salt, paprika and other personal secret ingredients with massive amounts of ground pork butts and shoulders, stuff them into the casings (or, as my pal Henry Fiore Jr., enjoys saying, the famous "stendines") then hang the completed sticks of soupy in a cool, dark place until Easter time.
Days after I wrote about soupy last week, and urged readers to send in photos of their soupy-making adventures — a big thank you to Maria and Jeff Pucci for sending in photos (see them at right!) that included some favorite Front Porch folks (Aaron Bliven, Derek Vacca, Nick DeLauro, Luke Arnold, John and Debbie Pucci, Sara Gabriele and Maria and Jeff of course!) — a slim book arrived on my desk in the newsroom with the title, "Making Sopressata."
The booklet was written by a fellow named Alex Cournoyer, who sent the booklet a good month ago (but since I am working mostly from home these days, I only retrieved it the other day!) Cournoyer, who lives in Portsmouth, writes that he has learned a lot about making soupy from Fr. Giacomo Capooverdi and Angela Larson of Westerly. Next week, after I've had a chance to read the book, I'll share more!
Until then dear readers, get boosted if you can, mask up when necessary, wash your hands, stay safe, be kind, ponder that word "unify" and ciao bella!
