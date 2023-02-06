Greetings dear friends and kind readers and welcome back for first February visit for 2023 here on the Front Porch, where the sun rose at 6:54 a.m., will set at 5:10 p.m., and where we're thawing out after the mini-freeze that blasted through the region last week, shortly after Punxsutawney Phil predicted we'd have six more weeks of winter!
Winter may be staying with us but snow drops should be popping up! I wonder who'll be the first reader to send in a photo of the sweet little flower? And how about photos of Gov. Dan McKee at last week's 18th annual Misquamicut Business Association Aloha Luau at the Windjammer? That would be a fun photo to share!
While Tom Brady fans around the world are still processing the GOAT's big announcement, local sports fans are congratulating Coach Ron Sposato for being named Rhode Island's Interscholastic Athletic Administrators 2023 "Male Coach of the Year" and Jamey Vetelino for being named Rhode Island's Interscholastic Athletic Administrators Athletic Director of the Year! Well done, gentlemen! Bravo!
Speaking of great guys, for months I've been meaning to report that I bumped into wonderful Chariho Tech Director Gerry Auth, who said this year's Artessy — the district-wide celebration of fine arts and industry arts — will take place on April 1.
Since February is Black History Month in our country, I'm sharing a story many readers may remember, the fascinating story I shared in a column last year (thanks to dear reader and friend, Carol Ornberg) about Minnie Carter and Gertrude Owens, the sisters who owned the elegant Orchard House in Pawcatuck from 1938-1973, a once-popular Pawcatuck summertime guest house which catered to people of color. I was surprised (and delighted) to hear from so many readers after that column was published, one of whom was a friend and co-worker of Minnie's daughter, Doris Carter Simmons, who told me that Doris often talked about Orchard House (sadly, she also spoke about the racism she and her family endured). According to one story told by Doris, she and her husband, Downing, had to ask a white friend to buy their house on State Street for them, and then sell it to them for a dollar because no one would sell a house to a Black family back in the Westerly of the 1950s. Ouch!
The Simmons family lived for many decades in that house with a next door neighbor who never once spoke to them, she said. Doris Simmons died on Sept. 6, 2021, at age 98, and is buried in River Bend Cemetery. Her daughter, Lynn, told the story at Doris's graveside funeral service. Alas. It's hard to hear such disturbing stories of such discrimination, but it's important to share them so we remember. We must remember our past and own up to it in order to prevent hate from ever taking hold ever again.
Reader Brenda Linton told me that the The Orchard House story reminded her of the "wonderful" Zoom presentation she watched during the thick of the pandemic, given by Catherine W. Zipf, executive director of the Bristol Preservation Society. Called "African-American Travel Guides: Listings from The Negro Motorist Green Book in Rhode Island", the program was sponsored by the East Greenwich Historical Society and was based on the "The Green Book," the wonderful (though heartbreaking) 2019 Academy Award-winning movie, which told of the indignities an African-American classical musician faced while on a concert tour through the South in the 1950s. The movie introduced movie-goers to "The Negro Motorist's Green Book," the preeminent guide book used by African-Americans traveling through the South before passage of the Civil Rights Act.
It turns out that Rhode Island had 24 sites — mostly in Newport and Providence with one in Westerly, The Orchard House! Although the Orchard House was definitely in Pawcatuck, it was listed in Westerly since there was no Pawcatuck post office back then and Pawcatuck residents used Westerly mailing addresses, thus giving Westerly credit for having a safe house.
As Brenda pointed out, the only things left from Orchard House are the two stone posts in front of the new Stonington Police Station which are now used to anchor advertising signs. Zipf, interestingly enough, is also the author of "Frank Lloyd Wright's Falling Water: American Architecture in the Depression Era."
Well dear readers, remember please, stay safe, be kind, be real and ciao bella!
