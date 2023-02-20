Greetings dear friends and kind readers and welcome back for our final February visit here on the Front Porch, where the sun rose at 6:36 a.m., will set at 5:27 p.m., and where we celebrating our American presidents on this Presidents Day 2023 and preparing for Mardi Gras!
Yes, I do realize there is one more Monday in February, but since we're headed off on vacation at the end of the week, I won't be back with you here in this space until just before the ides of March, which means we'll also (sadly) miss the 2023 Black & White Ball United for the Arts gala event scheduled for this Saturday at the Ocean House. A little birdy told me there are a few tickets left for the fabulous-sounds and typically-sold-out ball, which is a fundraiser for three locally-based performing arts organizations; The United Theatre, the Chorus of Westerly and Salt Marsh Opera. Last minute Lucies and Larries might be able to score a few tickets if they get in touch with Carly Callahan at the United or Laurie Hobbs at the Ocean House today!
Speaking of the Ocean House, congratulations to all the hard workers who helped both Ocean House and its sister property, Weekapaug Inn, earn accolades from Forbes Travel Guide, the global rating system for luxury hotels, restaurants and spas. Forbes unveiled its 2023 Star Awards earlier this month, revealing that Ocean House received "Five Stars" for the Ocean & Harvest Spa and for COAST, the hotel’s fine dining restaurant. Combined, Ocean House and Weekapaug Inn have 20 Forbes Stars while Weekapaug Inn received its Forbes five-star rating. The Ocean House is one of only 14 triple five-star properties in the entire world, one of five in the U.S., and the only one in New England.
Also on the prestigious Forbes Travel Guide were Newport's Castle Hill Inn, the Chanler at Cliff Walk and Cara, a six-table restaurant.
Looking ahead to upcoming fabulous-sounding events, you might want to dust off your dancing shoes, mark your calendars and snap up tickets for the dance party at the United in April featuring popular local swing band Johnny and the East Coast Rockers. The party will feature a dance contest and one-hour dance lesson led by Jody Rudnick followed by an open dance floor. I heard there will be an ultra hip panel of judges who will choose the winners in the "Best Dressed," "Most Spirited" and "Best Couple" divisions and will award the top cash prize of $500! The Friends of the United are organizing the party.
Let's skip back to this week now, and a quick reminder (for those who observe) that this Wednesday is Ash Wednesday, which means the beginning of the season of Lent which means the beginning of the 58th annual Lenten Luncheons at Calvary Church in Stonington. Hosted by the Episcopal Church Women of Calvary Church, the luncheons will take place on Mondays on a take-out basis only. Meals can be ordered at the church and delivered car-side by a runner; or meals can be ordered ahead by calling Lucia at 860-912-4144 and will delivered to the courtyard to be picked up outside the parish hall.
In the "oops" department, mea culpa to my pal, Paddy O'Neill, whose name I misspelled last week when I mentioned his nomination to the Rhode Island District Court. So, forgiveness please, Magistrate James Patrick "Paddy" O’Neill.
For weeks I've been meaning to share this trivia-worthy list with you, from the the Rhode Island Department of Health, a preliminary list of the most popular baby names in Rhode Island in 2022.
The most popular female names are: 1. Charlotte; 2. Amelia; 3. Isabella; 4. Olivia; 5. Emma; 6. Luna; 7. Sophia; 8. Ava; 9. Isla; and 10. Scarlett and Violet (tie).
The most popular male names are: 1. Liam; 2. Noah; 3. Owen; 4. Theodore; 5. Oliver; 6. Benjamin; 7. Julian; 8. Luca; 9. Henry; and 10. Lucas.
In 2021, the three most popular female names were Olivia, Sophia and Amelia and the three most popular male names were Liam, Noah and Julian. (What, no Lucy or Larry?)
Well dear readers, have fun, stay safe, be kind, see you in a few weeks, and ciao bella!
