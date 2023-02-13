Greetings dear friends and kind readers and welcome back for our Valentine's week visit here on the Front Porch, where the sun rose at 6:45 a.m., will set at 5:18 p.m., and where are marveling at the lines outside the Jersey Mikes which opened on Franklin Street last week, waiting for the Super Bowl, and still applauding this year's Grammy winners.
Yes, I realize Super Bowl LVII will be over by the time you read this, and either the Eagles or the Chiefs will have claimed victory, but as I sit here writing, the game has yet to take place, so please forgive the time lag. (More on the game next week! And remember to send us pics from your Super Bowl parties!)
Now, back to the music and the Grammys, and the many, amazing Westerly and Rhode Island connections that were abundant at this year's ceremony. First, congratulations to Pawtucket native Viola Davis, who reached EGOT status by winning her first Grammy for best audiobook, narration and storytelling recording for her memoir "Finding Me." Davis now adds the Grammy to her Emmy, Oscar and Tony awards, an accomplishment that has only been achieved by 18 other people.
And of course, hats off to the great Bonnie Raitt, who picked up two Grammys ("Just Like That" was awarded "Best American roots song" and "Made Up Mind" was awarded "Best Americana" performance).
But many local folks, especially those who are frequent visitors to the United Theatre, will most likely have noticed that several of this year's Grammy winners and performers have also performed at the United. Brava to the extraordinary jazz vocalist Samara Joy, who took home the Grammy for "Best New Artist." Samara Joy performed at the United a while back, with Bruce Harris, the amazing trumpet player from Jazz at Lincoln Center. At the time I wrote, "Samara Joy, a true phenomenon with a voice, as many of us mused following the performance, that sounded a little like a mix of Ella Fitzgerald, Sarah Vaughan and Billie Holiday." So true!
And then, there was the performance by Pakistani musician Arooj Aftab, who sang "Udhero Na" at the 65th "Grammy Awards Premiere Ceremony," which took place prior to the televised ceremony. Aftad, who won "Best Global Music Performance at the 2022 Grammy's, and was also nominated for a 2023 Grammy, again in the "Best Global Music Performance," performed at the United in the summer of 2021.
And while we're on the topic of music and the arts, we bid farewell to three legends of the art world; Burt Bachrach, Adrian Hall and Eugene Lee. Hall, Trinity Rep's founding artistic director, who had a major impact on not only Rhode Island but American Theater, died on Feb. 4 at the age of 95. Lee, Hall's friend and longtime collaborator, who had been Trinity Rep's resident set designer since 1967 and designed more than 100 of the theater's productions, died three days later on Feb. 7, at the age of 83. Lee was also the production designer on Saturday Night Live and led the production design for the Tonight Show starring Jimmy Fallon, Late Night with Seth Meyers, was nominated for 18 Emmys and won six. Farwell gentlemen, rest in peace.
Congratulations to Front Porch friend J. Patrick "Patty" O'Neill, who was recently appointed to the Rhode Island District Court by Gov. Dan McKee to fill the seat vacated by Judge Elaine Bucci. The governor announced six judicial nominations recently to fill vacancies on the Superior Court, District Court, and Workers’ Compensation Court. O’Neill, who brings more than 24 years of experience to the job — including 5 years as a district court magistrate and 10 years in the Rhode Island House of Representatives (from 2005 to 2015) — is a graduate of Colby College and Roger Williams Law School. Patty lives in Narragansett with his wife and two daughters but spent most of his summers of youth in Watch Hill, in his family's summer home, with Andy, Jess and Luke. Patty's mom, Karen Hebb Piccolo, is a good friend who lives here in Westerly.
Thanks to Providence Business News reporter, Marc Larocque, we learned some Charlestown news last week: "the property at 5407 Post Road, formerly home of the Lobster Pot restaurant and the Ocean View Motor Inn, was sold in late January, according to Hayes & Sherry, which represented the seller." The 12-acre property includes a motel, an office, a mobile home park and the former landmark restaurant, Laroque wrote, and sold for $2.7 million, according to Hayes & Sherry, the Providence-based full service commercial real estate brokerage.
Well dear readers, roses are read, violets are blue, you are the best readers, and I love you! Happy Valentine's Day, remember to be of good cheer, be kind, and ciao bella!
