Greetings dear friends and gentle readers and welcome back for our first February visit of 2022 visit here on the Front Porch, where the sun rose at 6:52 a.m., will set at 5:11 p.m. and where we're wondering if Punxatawney Phil is really capable of predicting how much longer winter will stick around here in our neck of the woods.
I think it's time we create our own local tradition, our own creature who will help us guess how many more days of cold and snow are ahead in the forecast for our region (Louie the lobster, maybe, or Sammy the Scallop?). One true harbinger of spring comes in the form of those small, sweet white flowers called Snowdrops which should be popping up in yards and gardens any day now, begging the question: who will be the first person in our area to spot some? Please snap a photo, if you're the lucky one, and we'll be delighted to share it here on the Front Porch!
Speaking of photos, we'll also be happy to share your snow photos! Photos of snow people, snow creations, children bundled in snow gear, and any other winter photos you'd like our readers to see. Speaking of snow creations, we're waiting for Angelo DeGiacomo, of Westerly, to send his photo of what he hopes will be the largest snowman in all of Rhode Island. But Angelo does have a question: does anyone know the record/record-holder for the largest snowman ever made in Rhode Island?
It was good to hear from Front Porch friend and former Sun colleague Marjorie Crandell the other day. Marjorie, the "community liaison" for the Elms Retirement Residence, had wonderful news to share about the Janat family of Westerly. Many readers will remember the late (and wonderful) Eugenié Janat, her husband, Fouad, and their two sons, Bereket and Tsegaye. Eugenié, many readers will remember, was a devoted mother and a major supporter of the Westerly Library and Wilcox Park. She helped establish the library's annual Fundafest celebration, was an avid supporter of Roots Ethiopia, and was a pivotal person in establishing a network for Ethiopian adoptive families. Marjorie said she joined the Janats recently to celebrate some big news. Tsegaye, who attended Westerly Public Schools in his elementary school days, and is now a senior at Bishop Hendricken, has been accepted into the U.S. Military Academy at West Point. Tsegaye, added Marjorie, graduates from Hendricken in June "with all kinds of math, science and music honors and is the student leader of the famous Hendricken marching band." Such excellent news! Congratulations Tsegaye!
It was good to chat with Mystic-based musician Rich Freitas the other day about his most recent accomplishment: the release of "Revenge," his first ever solo album. Many folks will know Rich, a true Mystic personality, from his years helping customers at Mystic Disc, Dan Curland's famous record shop, Mystic Army/Navy, his partner Michelle Gemma's well-known West Main Street shop, or at the old Emporium. Rich is also known in the region for his role as a drummer in iconic Mystic bands 17 Relics, Portersville, Low-Beam and Slander. Rich said he wrote all 9 songs for the record on acoustic guitar, and added the drums, vocals and the majority of the studio overdubs for the record which was recorded last November and December at Dirt Floor Studios in Chester, Conn., a studio, he said, that's "well known for their signature sound." Rich, who was a big fan of The Reducers, New London's legendary '80s Rock band, said he also found inspiration in the liner notes of a Prince album. Have a listen at https://ellerytwining.bandcamp.com/releases, https://portfire.org/author/ellerytwining.
Make sure to get out plenty of red and pink construction paper, doilies, glitter and crayons to make valentines for your sweethearts, dear readers, since next Monday is Valentine's Day and since homemade love notes are always best! Why not show your love by getting vaxxed and boosted? Until next time, mask up, stay safe, be kind, and ciao bella!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.