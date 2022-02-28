Greetings dear friends and gentle readers and welcome back for our final visit for February 2022 here on the Front Porch, where the sun rose at 6:23 a.m. and will set at 5:37 p.m., and where we're feeling extra grateful to live in such a caring, kind community, especially given what's going on in our "sweet old world" (as Emmy Lou Harris once called planet earth), most especially with our Ukrainian friends. Sigh.
On a happy note, the birds have been chirping their little hearts out, the snowdrops have been spotted and photographed (see photos at right! Thank you Ellen, Sarah and Penny!) and I saw my first red-winged blackbird of the season! When I checked to see such a sighting meant anything special, the good old Google machine told me it "symbolizes good luck, protection, prosperity and guardian angels looking over you." Well, now, I'll take that!
So, today we bid farewell to February and welcome which begins Tuesday, which also happens to be Mardi Gras, which means for many of us that Lent begins Wednesday, which is also Ash Wednesday. So, party hearty friends, have those pancakes for supper on Tuesday and feast before the fasting begins.
What fun to hear from my old pal (and former Sun editor) David Tranchida, who shared the lucky news that the The Mystic Irish Parade is back and "sporting a new feature that harkens back to St. Patrick’s Day Parades of old — a ‘Grand Colleen!’" This year’s parade, the first since 2019 because of the COVID-19 pandemic, will be held on March 27 with Sarah Servidio, of Groton, serving as the Foundation’s first Grand Colleen.
Congratulations to Ocean House Chef William Rietzel, who runs COAST (Rhode Island's only five-star, five-diamond restaurant) for being named a semifinalist in the "Best Chef" category in the Northeast region by the James Beard Association.
How uplifting to hear such a positive review about the United Theatre from my dear friend Rita Piliero, who lives in Peekskill, New York, when she's not in Watch Hill and frequents the Jacob Burns Film Center, a nonprofit cultural arts center in nearby Pleasantville, New York, that occupies the old Rome Theatre. Rita went to the United for her first time last week to see "Parallel Mothers," (the new Pedro Almodóvar film starring Penélope Cruz) with her friends Mark Basa and Joanie Grills, and raved about the theater and the fact that Westerly has such a fabulous movie house! Bravo!
Thanks to Front Porch News reader Ann Smith (who also happens to be the treasurer of the Westerly Historical Society and the editor of their newsletter), who reminded me ,in response to my comments in last week's column about the "Conan O'Brien Needs a Friend," podcast, that the little boy sculpture in Watch Hill is known as "The Dreamer," and that the statue was pictured on the cover of the Rhode Island Bar Journal's July-August 2020 issue where editors noted: "Ridley Watts Memorial: The Dreamer, Westerly, RI The statue, located in Watch Hill, was sculpted in 1940 by Sylvia Shaw Judson. The fountain was donated to the village by summer resident Mrs. Ridley Watts in memory of her husband, a prominent New York City dry-goods merchant."
Well dear readers, farewell to February, stay safe, be kind, and ciao bella!
