Greetings dear friends and kind readers and welcome back for our Valentine's Day visit here on the Front Porch, where the sun rose at 6:44 a.m. and will set at 5:20 p.m. and where we're awash with red roses, pink, heart-shaped greetings, chocolate delights and a new Super Bowl champs! So, happy Valentine's Day to our sweetest hearts and happy birthday to our sweetheart friends Ana Alosco, Diane Anderson and Miles Tom!
Speaking of sweet things, one thoughtful Front Porch reader pointed out that the good people at Westerly's Grace United Methodist Church have created a "Winter Warm Up Giving Fence," that features new mittens, scarves and hats available free for people in need. Church members collected them, then attached to their "Giving Fence" (#gumcgivingfence) for people to take. Sweet, thoughtful, generous and kind — exactly what the world needs more of right now!
Speaking of sweet and thoughtful, big thanks to our cherished Front Porch News readers, especially those of you who sent in photos last week — Scoutmaster Felix Martinez, photographer Tom DiPaola and snow maker Angelo DeGiacomo — and to the mystery photographer who sent in some excellent snow photos which we'll share next week! Since social media has arrived in the scene, folks seem a little less inclined to send photos our way, so this is an invitation to you to send photos of your celebrations, anniversaries, parties, achievements, babies, weddings, gardens, family reunions and silly, face-making gatherings here to the Front Porch! (We're still waiting for the first snowdrop photos, by the way.)
Congressional candidate Joy Fox, who served as communications director for former Gov. Gina M. Raimondo and Rep. James R. Langevin, and who is running for the seat Langevin is vacating, created quite the joyful stir in Westerly last week (see photo at right) when she stopped by Junk 'N' Java ("a must stop for my sister when she worked in the ER at @westerlyhosp," Fox tweeted). Among the many Westerly residents on hand was Margy Long, who called Fox "a good family friend."
I am ending this week with a tribute to a woman who had a tremendous influence on my life, a woman who died last Thursday at the age of 96. That woman was Virginia Mary Burns, who happened to be my Godmother and aunt, the only sister of my father, the late Paul J. Burns, and his three brothers (the late Tom, Dick and David Burns) and a role model for many. Ginny was a Boston native who lived in Cambridge for the last 30-plus years, was a graduate of Dorchester High for Girls and a distinguished social worker who graduated from Boston University, BU School of Social Work, and the London School of Economics (where she was a Fulbright scholar). A 1989 article in The Boston Globe said in addition to "being the strongest advocate for children statewide, she has had distinguished careers in national and international social work policy and academia." Ginny was named Social Worker of the Year and given a Lifetime Achievement Award by the National Association of Social Workers; convened the first National Conference on Girls and Crisis; served as a special assistant in the Department of Health, Education and Welfare and as a special assistant in the John F. Kennedy administration; worked with Robert F. Kennedy in the Department of Justice; taught a very popular course on social work policy and social justice at Smith College and Salem State College; influenced generations of social workers and certainly influenced her many devoted nieces and nephews. She always gave un unusual, memorable gifts and once gave us all subscriptions to "The Nation" magazine for Christmas.
When I was a young teenager, and Ginny was living in in Washington, D.C., working for RFK, my two older sisters and I visited her during our February school vacation for what turned out to be a life-changing visit. Along with visits to the regular tourist spots, we attended a meeting of the Student Non-Violent Coordinating Committee (SNCC) in a small church where we held hands, heard Stokely Carmichael speak and sang "We Shall Overcome." It was not only a formative experience, but one I cherish deeply and will carry with me forever.
Again, happy Valentine's Day, let's all try to be a little extra sweet and kind this week. Kindness goes a long way as we know, so, stay safe, be kind, and ciao bella!
