Greetings dear friends and kind readers, and welcome back for our final visit of 2022 here on the Front Porch, where the sun rose this morning at 7:09 and will set at 4:20 p.m. and where the gorgeous music of the season is playing in the background (as the wind howls and the rain lashes the windows) in this last official week of autumn. Yes, dear friends, this is the week we begin the celebration of Hanukkah, bid farewell to fall and welcome winter which arrives at 4:47 p.m. on Wednesday, the winter solstice!
A little heads up, I'll be taking some time off so we can travel over the river and through the woods while jingling bells in our one-horse, open sleigh to be with out children and grandchildren, so I'll see you back in this same spot in the new year! So, happy Hannukkah, Merry Christmas and happy New Year to you all, dear readers, and as one of our favorite Christmastime characters would say, "God bless us, everyone!"
Speaking of Christmastime characters, Westerly's own Lydia Lamb, a 7th grader at Westerly Middle School, will share the role of Clara in Festival Ballet Providence's "The Nutcracker" (which opened Friday at the Vet, with performances through Christmas eve) with Nadia Ratib-Eixarch of North Stonington. Lydia is the daughter of Michaela and Jacob Lamb and granddaughter of Connie and Steve McGuire and Rebecca and Tony Lamb. As fans of the ballet know well, the ballet tells the timeless tale of Clara, as she journeys through an exciting battle, an enchanted forest, and the magical Land of Sweets, "as Tchaikovsky's beloved score resonates with holiday magic," as the program says. Other local dancers, who perform as reindeer and party girls include Gemma Ratib-Eixarch, Ava Lindenmayer of Pawcatuck and Quinn Lee of New London. The girls are students at Mystic’s AMA Dance Theatre School & Foundation.
How about the fun email I received from Tony Walsh shortly after the story that ran last month about the Westerly High School Music Hall of Fame! The story about the "HOF" which was established by the WHS class of 1970 (with additional support from the class of 1972) "to honor Westerly High School graduates or others who have had substantial influence in the fields of musical performance, composition or production," included the names of this year's inductees: Angela (Lombardo) Bacari, George Bookataub, Marilyn Frechette Brockmann, Margaret Day, John Graham, Robert Guarino, Albert Norcia, Florence Soloveitzik, William Thorpe and the late David DeAngelis.
"I just wanted to send an 'addendum' to Miss Florence Soloveitzik's pupils," wrote Tony, "even though the story was about the Music Hall of Fame, I just wanted to acknowledge what a 'pillar' of music Ms. S created in Westerly. Some notable names such as Andrew and Leslie Lee, Joy Ravenelle, Paula Mackey, Robert Mahl, Mark Fitzgerald, Sheila Carey." ... Tony added "I'm sure I missed plenty of others," since there are many more people who "studied and were influenced by an incredible woman!" I know we won't make the Music Hall of Fame, but she greatly inspired our gifts of music!"
If you're looking for a special gift for the book lover in your life, you might want to consider tickets for a fab-sounding event scheduled for Saturday, Jan. 21, at 4 p.m. at the United Theatre for the release of Deborah Goodrich Royce's newest novel, "Reef Road," when cocktails and hors d’oeuvres will be served while Deborah and New York Times bestselling-author (and Front Porch fave) Luanne Rice discuss "Reef Road." A selection of Deborah and Luanne's backlist titles will also be for sale along with CDs of "Warmed: Songs of Heart and Spirit," written and performed by River Flow. Tickets to the event are $50 and will include a copy of "Reef Road" and better yet, all proceeds from the book and ticket sales will be donated to the Warm Center.
Well dear readers, I wish you all the best of everything during this glorious time of year, so, Merry Christmas, stay safe, be kind, and ciao bella!
