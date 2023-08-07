Greetings dear friends and kind readers and welcome back for our first August visit of 2023 here on the Front Porch, where the sun rose at 5:48 a.m., will set at 7:57 p.m., where the corn and tomatoes and zinnias at last abound, and where we're reviewing the many top notch events that took place last week — so full of so many amazing people!
From the opening exhibits at the Artists' Cooperative Gallery of Westerly and Avondale Arts, to the Baer Show at Mark and Dee Dee Lapriore's camera shop, to River Glow, to the music on the beach, to the interesting talk at the United by New Yorker cartoonist Liza Donnelly... things were hopping.
Donnelly's talk reminded me that we had our very resident New Yorker cartoonist when the late Chauncey Addison "Chon" Day lived in that darling house on Cross Street with his wife, the late Irene (Townley) Day, who was the daughter of the late Harry and Sarah Chippendale (Diggle) Townley of Watch Hill. Chon Day was the cartoonist who created the Brother Sebastian cartoon and who designed the "Book Boy" logo for the Friends of the Westerly Library and Wilcox Park, which pictures a little boy "running enthusiastically with a wagon of books," according to an old library column written by Margy Long.
And then there was the Charlestown Seafood Festival and the touching tribute to the late Chris DiPaola from Gov. Dan McKee and Lt. Gov. Sabina Matos.
"Chris was larger than life and an incredible asset to our community," said Charlestown Chamber of Executive Director Heather Paliotta at the opening of the 38th annual festival.
“Chris dedicated his life to keeping his listeners informed, engaged, and entertained,” Matos said. “While this first Seafood Festival without him is a bittersweet occasion, it is also proof of his enduring legacy. I’m proud to join his family and the community in honoring his memory.”
Now back to the United, where Artistic Director Tony Nunes tells me that the "Barbie" movie has been sold out every night since it opened. What fun to run into Ocean House alum Devon Pignataro, who was taking in the movie with her soon-to-be-mother-in-law, the darling Linda Ward. Devon plans to marry her longtime sweetheart, Tyler Ward, in October. I haven't seen the movie yet but certainly intend to and hope you send in your fave Barbie pics! We did catch stop into The Café ahead of the Donnelly talk and were tickled to meet Joanne Corrigan, mother of George, who's married to Steve, who oversees the busy spot along with the charming Dan King.
Make sure to catch a performance of "The Tempest" before it closes on Saturday. I spoke with Shakespeare scholar Jonathan Post one day last week, who raved about the Colonial's production. The good professor, the founding director of the UCLA Summer Shakespeare Program in Stratford and London, said he thinks Lee Fitzpatrick as Prospera is better than Vanessa Redgrave! That is some high praise! Well deserved of course! Professor Post plans to discuss the poetry of the last Anthony Hecht next Sunday, Aug. 13, at the Stonington Free Library.
Congratulations to Morgan Jones Champlin, of Westerly, who was recently named one of the "2023 Rhode Island 40 Under Forty" by the Providence Business News. A human resources information systems quality lead at General Dynamics, Morgan who has long been passionate about "empowering women and being a changemaker for women," was one of the founding members of Women’s Employee Resource Group and "strives to amplify the group’s mission and vision for the women of General Dynamics Electric Boat.
Outside of her day-to-day work life, Morgan is a proud wife to Ricky Champlin and mom to Evie and Emmett. Within her community, "she is an active member and volunteers with many non-profits such as the Westerly Young Professionals Network, Tim West Memorial Scholarship Foundation, Pawcatuck Neighborhood Center, WARM Center and Safe Futures of Southeastern CT," the announcement says.
The Rhode Island 40 Under Forty Award "highlights the successes of 40 individuals under the age of 40, recognizing their dedication to their careers and community involvement," according to PBN. "These individuals are driven by success, motivated by challenges and are role models to their peers. The winners who are selected for this award work in nonprofit, education, pharmaceutical, architecture, retail, construction, manufacturing, finance, government, entertainment and health care sectors." General Dynamics Electric Boat submitted one employee to be considered for this award.
As most of you may have most likely seen on social media, former Patriot's wide receiver Julian Edelman was in town last month to visit friends and popped into High Hope and Pooch's Pour House where he stopped for a photo with owners Maria and Jeff Pucci.
Congratulations to Rev. Michael Najim, pastor of St. Pius X Parish, who was appointed to the position of Vicar for Priests for the Diocese of Providence, effective Aug. 1, by the Most Rev. Richard G. Henning, Bishop of Providence. Don't worry, Father Mike will continue as pastor of St. Pius, he just has a few more duties!
Speaking of churches, warm welcomes to Father Anthony Dinoto, who is serving as the interim rector Christ Episcopal Church and to the Rev. Joan Withers Priest, who is serving as interim pastor at Dunn's Corners Community Church Presbyterian.
Until next week, dear friends, be safe, be kind and ciao bella!
