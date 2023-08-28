Greetings dear friends and kind readers and welcome back for our final August 2023 visit here on the Front Porch, where the sun rose at 6:09 a.m., will set tonight at 7:38 (a full 11 minutes later than last Monday) and where we're preparing for Wednesday's full-blue-super-sturgeon moon, the Labor Day weekend ahead and the end of the summer season. The official end of summer may not be for another 26 days, but life in our little beach town will become quite different with September's arrival on Friday as we say farewell to our summer friends and settle into our fall routines.
Speaking of farewells, it was such a treat to catch up with our friend, Kathy Rose Traskos, a lifelong Westerly resident who moved to Florida last year with her husband, Jimmy. Kathy and I caught up at Fresh Cup Café and were tickled to be waited upon by Kathy's niece, Karlie Rose. It seems like yesterday when I heard Karlie (the granddaughter of Bruce and Marge Rose) make her stunning singing debut at Donohue Park when she was just a junior at Stonington High School. Old devil time is at it again!
Speaking of stunning voices, what a wonderful show music lovers were treated to at the United a week ago Saturday when the husband-wife team of Barbara Fasano and Eric Comstock thrilled the audience with their delightful renditions of songs in a program that featured the music of everyone from Yip Harburg and Joni Mitchell to Paul Simon and Frank Sinatra, at the George Moore Cabaret Series, a marvelous annual event created to celebrate the American Songbook, the golden age of Broadway and to honor the memory of the late George Moore Sr. It was a delight to visit with members of the Moore family. George's oldest son, George "Geordie" Moore, introduced Barbara and Eric to the audience which included his wonderful mom, Audrey Moore, and wonderful cousin, Westerly's resident and performer Marion Markham.
Front Porch friend Sandra Vitterito has a message to members of the class of 1958 65th reunion at the Venice at 4 p.m. "Don't forget to send in your return!"
Speaking of high school reunions, members of the WHS class of 2003 had a fun time at their 20th reunion last week at the Haversham. I bumped into Beth (Mathewson) and Justin Cahoone on their way to the party and spoke to Ashley Gingerella O'Shea afterwards. Ashley, director of strategic communications for the Rhode Island executive office of health and human services, was treasurer of the class, so she was part of the "great committee" that organized the reunion. Ashley sent a photo of the committee and another of the official, and historic, unveiling of Gina Raimondo’s official gubernatorial portrait. Raimondo, the 40th U.S. Secretary of Commerce, was Rhode Island’s first female governor and Ashley, who attended with many other former staffers, said she was honored to be part of the big moment. Stay tuned for those photos!
Speaking of big moments, if Monika Marketos had her way, she would award a medal to her friend, Tiffany Bemis, for a very big moment that took place recently at a restaurant in New London. Tiffany, who lives in Mystic and works in Westerly, was out to dinner with friends at the Texas Roadhouse when she noticed a man in distress in a nearby booth and jumped to action. Tiffany, a graduate of Three Rivers Community College, is certified in CPR and knows how to administer the Heilmlich maneuver, which is exactly what she did. "She saved the life of a man," said Monika. "She administered life saving moves and continued CPR 'till the ambulance arrived and took over! That's a real hero!" Tiffany, who is modest, said it was a "rewarding experience," to be of help, praised her "wonderful" teachers at Three Rivers, and encourages everyone to learn CPR.
Congratulations to Caswell & The Peel N' Eats, a band which features Caswell Cooke as the lead man, for releasing their first recording, "Coconut Kevin" based on Kevin Martin, a real person who spends summers in Misquamicut then heads south to Key West for the winter in his van. Caswell, who said a full album full of original music is in the works, said he and his band will play the song live at the upcoming Fall Fest, which will take place in Misquamicut the weekend of Sept. 15-17.
Certainly I couldn't sign off without mention of the celebrity spotlight that's been shining over Watch Hill these last few days. Thanks to social media, everyone on the planet has learned by now (I imagine) that Ann and Colin Cowherd, popular host of the sports show "The Herd with Colin Cowherd," recently purchased an $8.5 million home on Ninigret Avenue and that Taylor Swift's longtime pals — the husband-and-wife duo of Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively – were in town to celebrate Blake's 36th birthday. Happy birthday, Blake!
Until next time, dear readers, enjoy these gorgeous days, have fun, be kind and ciao bella!
