Greetings dear friends, and loyal readers and welcome back for a late August visit here on to the Front Porch, where the sun rose at 6:04 a.m. and will set at 7:36 this evening (10 minutes earlier than last Monday), where the leaves on many of our trees are changing colors before our eyes and where the corn, tomatoes and sun flowers are ripe for the picking. Can't you hear Ella Fitzgerald or Willie Nelson singing "and the days swindle down, to a precious few..." in "September Song"? What a wonderful time of year!
Speaking of wonderful times and wonderful songs, what a splendid time we had Saturday at the United Theatre for the inaugural event for the George Moore Cabaret Series at the United Theatre. Steve Ross, who has been a fixture in Manhattan's cabaret community for decades, was the first guest in the series created to honor the late George C. Moore Sr., a Westerly native whose love of music was legendary. George's immediate family, led by the lovely Audrey Moore, his wife for more than 50 years, was in the audience (as was most of Watch Hill) for the show which was delightful, delicious and de-lovely! Steve is a gem and sang all the best songs from The Great American Songbook and, to the delight of the audience, was joined for a touching number by the immensely talented Marion Markham, George's niece and a cabaret performer herself. It was indeed a night to remember.
I had the chance to catch up with another talented local cabaret performer, Angela Bacari, who was in the Café just before the show with her husband, Al, and she told me she's known Steve forever and has performed with him in New York.
What fun to be seated next to Peg Murphy-Bright and her husband, Richard, who are familiar with Ross' music from their Manhattan days. Peg, who is president of The Friends of Westerly Library and Wilcox Park, told me Saturday's "Friend's Tea Party" was just lovely and now the friends are focused on Friends At Fifty Gala, which will be held at the United Theatre on Sept. 30.
Speaking of entertainment, do not miss "Kinky Boots" at Theatre by the Sea! What a show! Julian Malone, who plays Lola and Simon, is phenomenal.
What a treat it was to re-connect with a dear friend and former Westerly resident Fr. Ken Suibielski last week! Many of you will remember the popular retired pastor of St. Clare's in Misquamicut. Fr. Ken is now living in Venice, Florida, and helping out at Our Lady of Lourdes Church. Not only is he "taking care of the sick and the dying and helping bury the dead," he said, but saying daily and weekend Masses and hearing a regular round of confessions. The parish is 3,500 families strong in the off season and has many Rhode Island parishioners, including many of "our beloved Westerly folks," he said. Fr. Ken said he returned to parish work after a three year break and working with his doctors to reverse his health. Once good health returned, he said, he was "itching to do pastoral and sacramental work without the burdens of the office of pastor." When he was at St. Clare's, Fr. Ken not only managed the campus, but developed the spiritual life of the parish, encouraged the ministries and helped build St. Clare's into a strong and believing faith community. He said his new calling "feels like a whole new life in ministry." Friends who'd like to drop him a line can do so at 1301 Center Rd., Venice, FL 34292.
Speaking of the church, the most expensive house for sale in Rhode Island right now is “Sandcastle," once known as "The Bishops." The former summer retreat of the Diocese of Providence, it was a favorite spot of Bishop Louis Gelineau, who could often be seen strolling along East Beach in the summer. According to GoLocalProv, "the Watch Hill estate is on the market for a cool $32.5 million."
The Diocese received the property "through a bequeathment from a wealthy Rhode Island family in 1942," GoLocal writes, but has a history that is "far richer."
More on that next week, dear readers, for our weekly visit is coming to a close and I must offer a few mea culpas.
In the "Woops!" department, heartfelt apologies to Sam Eaton, who plays Mort Hollander, and Ben Davis, who plays Sydney Nichols, for goofing up your names in the review of "California Suite," which is on stage at the Granite Theater. To Front Porch friend Sandra Vitterito, apologies for mixing up the date for the reunion picnic for the Westerly High School Class of 1958 which is to take place on Saturday, Sept. 10, from noon to 4 p.m. at the Bocce Club.
Well, dear readers, remember I am still catching up on all the news I missed during my holiday, so please, if you have news to share (or photos) send them along, and remember to stay safe, be kind, and ciao bella!
