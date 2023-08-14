Greetings dear friends and kind readers and welcome back for another August visit here on the Front Porch, where the sun rose at 5:55 a.m., will set tonight at 7:48 (a full nine minutes later than last Monday!) and where we are celebrating the uniquely Rhode Island holiday — celebrated in our state only on the second Monday of August — known as Victory Day. Next year, we may be calling this holiday "Peace and Remembrance Day," as there is a bill that will be presented before the Rhode Island House of Representatives in January to change the name to exactly that.
Let's begin this holiday with a happy Teddy Bear announcement! Congrats to Ana Maria and Dant Hirsch, of Westerly, who are simply ecstatic to welcome their new baby boy, Hardin Chase Hirsch. Baby Hardin, who was born on July 20, was also welcomed warmly by his big brother Hayden. Dant is the president and managing director of Ocean House, Weekapaug Inn and Watch Hill Inn.
It's certainly been a wild and wonderful week for the arts in Westerly, as everyone who attended any part of the the Providence Fringe Festival Encore Series, which opened at the United on Wednesday and closed on Saturday with a performance by the Big Nazo puppets, is aware. How terrific to have such experimental work shared by such brave and bold artists right here in our hometown! How terrific to also catch up with Fringe Festival Founder Josh Short , who is also the artistic director of Wilbury Theatre Group. It was great to see my pal, Vince Petronio, professor emeritus of communication studies at URI, performing in the Wilbury’s "Murder Takes a Mulligan," and to meet artist Teddy Lytle, an actor, musician and poet who performed a very touching piece. And of course we had the opening night of "Boys Next Door" at the Granite Theatre, the closing night of "The Tempest" in Wilcox Park and the amazing Mystic Art Festival to add to our artistic offerings.
Speaking of artistic offerings, make sure to read the story about our friend Jon Batiste, written by Ben Sisario, in the Sunday New York Times ahead of the release of Jon's concept album, "World Music Radio," which comes out Aug. 18. Sisario talks about Jon's 2013 album “Social Music,” and one of the many reasons we love him so. With that album, Jon "began to develop a brand of activism that emphasized music’s power to find common ground amid ever-widening political polarization," Sisario writes. "It’s radical today to love everybody," Batiste said.
What fun to run into Roberta and Bill "Santa" Palmer at the chamber of commerce open house on Wednesday, to catch up with so many friends, to learn about the zipline fundraiser, and to see the portable mini golf game in full swing thanks to Katie and Andrew Mikkelsen's cute kiddos, Oliver and Thea, who were in attendance along with their mom. The wonderful Bruce Morrow was there too, and eager to share the bounty from his garden after I told him the rabbits ate all my eggplant.
Speaking of eggplant, I was invited to the Charlestown Land Trust Farmers' Market by the lovely Katherine "Kathy" Gibson last Friday morning and not only got to meet Kathy in person (we have been email pals for a while), but made a marvelous connection! Kathy, who is on the famer's market committee, is the mother of the fabulous Jen Gibson (of Cooked Goose fame) and Melissa Gibson-Krause, whose husband, Rob Krause, owns and operates Ninigret Oyster Farm. The farm had a booth, staffed by the lovely Ella Krause, who is Kathy's granddaughter, and Melissa and Rob's daughter. What a wonderful market and what a wonderful time I had! I was even joined by my former colleague, Cynthia Drummond, who was accompanied by her adorable corgi, Fidget. I also met Faith and Roe Labossiere and Market Manager Julia Bancroft, and I would add this market to your list of "Things to Do" as there are only three more! It's held at the Church of the Holy Spirit, 4150 Old Post Rd in Charlestown on Fridays from 9 a.m. to noon. And make sure to check out the Weekapaug Green events!
Congratulations to Chariho High School/URI grad Andrew Rogers, who was recently named one of the "2023 Rhode Island 40 Under Forty" by the Providence Business News. Andrew, a senior vice president and chief operating officer Westerly Community Credit Union, began working at the credit union as a high school intern and so took to the "Credit Union Way" of "People Helping People," that he's stayed ever since and has been part of the WCCU family for 22 years. Andrew serves on the board of directors of the Babcock Smith House Museum, is chair of the the RI High School Basketball Championship Committee and has served on the boards at Arcadia YMCA, PACE/Adult Day Center and Relay for Life of Greater Westerly. He and his wife, Jenna, are the parents of Nellie, 4, and Charlie, 19 months. When asked for the best advice he's ever received, Andrew quoted the late, great Joe Cugini and replied, "Life is precious, live it well."
When I count my many blessings, dear readers, I try to include my occupation as often as I can. For along with the frustrations of working for a newspaper in this day and age, it is a privilege to work in the newsroom of a daily newspaper in this day and age. A rarity indeed. With that in mind, make sure to save the date (Thursday, Sept. 14, at 6 p.m.) for an event being hosted by Literacy Volunteers of Washington County when two award-winning journalists, Walter V. "Robby" Robinson, of the Boston Globe, and Pamela Constable, of the Washington Post, will discuss “Why Newspapers Still Matter at a Time of Hype, Hate & Social Media Dominance” at the United Theatre.
And so, dear readers, until next time, take heart, keep the faith, and ciao bella!
