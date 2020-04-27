Greetings dear readers and patient friends, warm (albeit socially distant) greetings to you and welcome back to the Front Porch for our last visit for April 2020 ... and what a month it has been!
Let's begin with a huge round of applause to Lisa Konicki, Maria DiMaggio and Erica Agnello for giving their all during the second weekend 2-day FacebookLive "Shop Local Event." How amazing and innovative and what a fun and creative way to connect businesses and shoppers in this unusual time. Well done, ladies! And well done also to the musicians and members of the Misquamicut Business Association, who participated in Saturday's online music festival. Amazing how everyone is pulling together and finding new ways to support one another and make new music.
And while we're busy applauding, let's also applaud the folks who are sending pizzas and sandwiches and others treats to area police stations and hospital emergency rooms. On Betty-Jo Cugini's WBLQ radio show the other morning, Westerly Police Chief Shawn Lacey said the generosity has been amazing.
And how about all those wonderful mask-makers? Former Westerly Town Councilor Lori Urso is making some gorgeous ones from her home in Cumberland, and former Watch Hill Coffee owner Betsy Crussana even made a special delivery of her beautiful peacock-themed beauties. And then there's Rosa Intrieri, owner of Alterations by Rosa here in Westerly who's been making masks for more than a month now using her own materials and donating them to local doctor's offices and giving them away to her loyal customers? That's kindness, my friends, kindness and generosity and we're seeing it everywhere.
And how about Superintendent of Schools Mark Garceau who has been Tweeting out lots of good news lately ... photos of seniors along with the names of the colleges they plan to attend next fall! What an excellent idea and what fun to see news like "Congratulations to WHS Senior Rocco Cillino who will be attending the University of Rhode Island and majoring in business," and to "Senior Kylee Marley who will be attending Regis College and majoring in nursing." Good stuff! Thanks Doc Garceau!
As Gov. Gina Raimondo said last week, now's the time to be extra kind and loving, so, let's keep at it, and please keep sending your fun photos and your stories of hope and goodness.
Ciao bella!
