Greetings dear friends and kind readers and welcome back for our final April 2023 visit here on the Front Porch, where the sun rose at 5:55 a.m., will set at 7:37 p.m., and where we're celebrating Earth Day, getting ready for ducks and lions, and still thinking about the profoundly beautiful weekend concert by the Chorus of Westerly.
Saturday's performance of Ralph Vaughan Williams’ "Dona Nobis Pacem" was so moving, powerful and poignant, I'm sure it's message of "grant us peace," will remain with audiences. It was, as Executive Director Ryan Saunders predicted, "a real tour-de-force of choral music." As he said after the concert, it was "like a hurricane." And, as our darling friend Freddie Miller said as she left the George Kent Performance Hall in amazement, "there's something really special going on here." Indeed there is — Bravo, brava to our amazing Chorus of Westerly!
So, yes, it's the time of year when thousands of little yellow rubber duckies will dive into the mighty Pawcatuck! Dezmarie Doyle, who oversees the ducks for the Ocean Community Chamber of Commerce, sent news recently about the "23rd Annual Pawcatuck River Duck Race," which is set for Saturday with festivities beginning at 11:30 a.m. As always, the grand prize is a trip to Walt Disney World for a family of four!
As far as lions, we have several reasons to roar this week. On Wednesday, author Emily Franklin will drop by Savoy Bookstore and Café to discuss her book, "The Lioness of Boston," a deeply evocative novel about Isabella Stewart Gardner, the visionary art collector who contributed so much to the cultural life of Boston and left a splendid museum “for the education and enjoyment of the public forever.” I was looking forward to chatting with Emily about her book, but guess who received a summons for jury duty beginning on Wednesday? Fortunately, the fabulous Christa "Christa Carmen" Quattromani Beauchamp saved the day and will host the discussion. Thank you Christa!
Now, off to littler lions and the roar of the greasepaint! On Friday night, the Granite Theatre's new Artistic Director Nicole DiMattei will make her directorial debut with "Lion King Jr.," which will be on stage through May 7. I caught up with Nicole last week, and must tell you how thrilled I am that she and her family including her husband, award-winning blues and boogie-woogie pianist Arthur Migliazza, and their children Tèa, 3, and Preston, 8 months, have decided to join our thriving artistic community.
Well, last week was so full of events that it was near impossible to fit everything in! We did pop in to the United Theatre on Sunday to catch the show with Kara McKee and the Cowsills, which was fun and full of fun people, including Kara's dad and mom, Gov. Dan McKee and First Lady Susan McKee. Kara was very impressive, especially when she sang "Mabel James," the lovely original tune she wrote for her three-month-old niece, Mabel James McKee, the Governor's granddaughter and first grandchild. Mabel is the daughter of Matt and Laura McKee.
Meanwhile on Thursday night at the United, the Frank Olean Center held its second "Night at the Theatre" event, which according to the organization's fabulous Executive Director Ruth Tureckova, went very well. The fundraiser included the screening of the film, Becoming Bulletproof," which documents the production of the Western, "Bulletproof," which includes actors with and without disabilities and is "complete with saloon brawls, showdowns at the poker table and evil villains." Curses, foiled again, that I missed it, I say! Next time!
Now it's time to look ahead at some upcoming events you may not want to miss. On Saturday, Community Liaison Heidi K. Mitchell said Stand Up For Animals will present its inaugural fundraiser, "Murder at The Calabrese Club — Who Killed JOEY 'Numbers' SUFA." Guests are invited to dress in wedding attire from the 1920s for the mafia "wedding of the year" with clothes "like the cat’s meow ... flapper dresses, zoot suits, feather boas and headbands, pinstriped suits and fedoras are all appropriate." Tickets available at the SUFA website. The fun begins at the Calabrese Club at 5:30 p.m.
What a hoot it was to receive an invitation to meet "Jeopardy" hosts Ken Jennings and Mayim Bialik! Even more of a hoot was how I was invited: an email invitation that began with a "Jeopardy" answer: "This historic university’s land was donated by Earl Tupper, founder of Tupperware." "If you guessed, 'What is Bryant University?' you win a chance to meet the hosts of 'Jeopardy,'" the email continued, noting that "To close out another stellar semester at Bryant University ... students will get a taste of Double Jeopardy when hosts Bialik and Jennings make separate appearances on campus." Bialik was in Rhode Island last week when she visited Joe Marzilli's Old Canteen Italian Restaurant then posted, "Cute pic of me in Federal Hill in front of the Old Canteen, best Italian food I think I’ve ever had!" on her Facebook page. Jennings will be in Rhode Island next week.
Well dear readers, if you're of a mind, please consider sending a message to Evan Gershkovich, the Wall Street Journal reporter who has been imprisoned in Russia for more than a month now. Evan told his family he's "not losing hope," so let's us send him some! The email is: evan.gershkovich@gmail.com.
Until next time, Be safe, be kind, and ciao bella!
