Greetings dear readers and a very happy Monday to you from the Front Porch where we're finally getting the hang of this stay-at-home existence and realizing how helpful it is, in these odd times, to look for the good stuff.
I know I'll be forever grateful to people who have taken time to share their music, poetry, videos and stories of kindness via social media, text and email. And I know I'll be forever grateful to you, dear readers, for taking the time to send photos of your home offices, your face masks and the noble front line folks (many of which appear right next door in the Front Porch photo section where more will appear next Monday!) Please keep sending them along, and how about sending some featuring you in your Easter bonnets? That would be fun and uplifting!
Speaking of uplifting, the uplifting star of the month has to go to the fabulous Kerri Butler, of Charlestown. Kerri, the administrative assistant at Dunn's Corners Elementary School, and her husband Josh, have three great kids; Jocelyn, Kate and Austin. For the past several weeks, Kerri has been sharing videos of little Austin dancing and boy, does he have some moves! It's impossible not to smile when you watch. Maybe I'll ask Kerri if we can share a video next week!
What's more wonderful than being able to escape for a few minutes and watch an enchanting music video or to read one of the encouraging, touching or funny Tweets, texts, Instagram/Facebook posts that friends that have created solely to lift our spirits? (Thank you, Craig and Lynn Moody!)
I hope you watched Saturday night's "One World Together at Home" concert and I hope you continue to "like" and appreciate all the rainbow posts and laughing babies (thank you, Alan Alda!) Make sure to visit the Chorus of Westerly website to have a listen to their version of "Dona Nobis Pacem." And while you're poking about online, go to kudoboard.com/boards/7sXc5vos and check out the "Rhode Island says Thank You to Dr. Nicole Alexander-Scott." You'll melt.
And what's better than true love to truly lift our spirits in the time of COVID-19? Felicitations and a lifetime of happiness to Candace and Sean Morin, who were married Friday in a definitely different kind of wedding which was perfect just the same, just like the two of them. Such a beautiful couple. Love does conquer!
And how's this for heartwarming? The lovely Rose Marie Christina, of Westerly, fully expected her 80th birthday would be low key and quiet given these times of COVID-19, so imagine here surprise when a birthday parade of more than 100 cars passed by her house, full of honks and "Happy Birthday" cheers! "I am truly blessed" said Rose Marie. "A special thanks to the Westerly Police for taking the time to celebrate me!" A little birdy told me Rose Marie's daughter, Robin Christina Lamphere, orchestrated "Nanny’s 80th surprise birthday parade."
Stay close and stay positive dear readers, stick with the science and stick with the truth and ciao bella!
