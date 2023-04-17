Greetings dear friends and kind readers and welcome back for our Patriot's Day/Marathon Monday visit here on the Front Porch, where the sun rose at 6:05 a.m., will set at 7:33 p.m., and where we're cheering the runners in today's 127th Boston Marathon featuring nearly 30,000 athletes from more than 100 countries, and where we are all Boston Strong! We're also cheering for the Red Sox who will play at 11 a.m., the only baseball game of the season to be played at 11 a.m. all year. What a beautiful and touching pre-game ceremony the Sox held yesterday, meanwhile, with members of the 2013 team.
Let's jump for joy now and hop right into news that makes us happy ... baby announcements. Yup, it's Teddy Bear time again, and time to welcome two new babies into our growing fold of Westerly-connected families.
First, congratulations to Colleen and Chris Anderson, of North Attleboro, Mass., who welcomed their first child, a son, Rory Beckwith Anderson, on March 18 in Providence. Baby Rory is the first grandchild for Maggie (our Sun colleague) and David Anderson, of Westerly, who share grandparenting honors with Mary and Mike Vecoli, of Seekonk, Mass. Rory's great-grandparents are Liz and David Anderson, of Westford Mass.; Marco Vecoli, of Pawcatuck; the late Gloria Vecoli; the late Helen Coy Lathrop; and the late Francis C. Lathrop Jr. On a literary side note, Rory is also the great-great-nephew of the late Sallie E. Coy, the longtime Westerly librarian known for (among other things) helping to keep the library focused on the arts during "the turbulent times of World War II," according to one (of the many) stories written in the Sun about the famous librarian.
Across the river, Mystic residents Nicholas and Tara Pizza welcomed baby Luca Joseph Pizza on Easter morning at 4:01 a.m. Baby Luca, their first child, who weighed 7 pounds, 15 ounces and measured 20 inches long, has already brought Easter baskets full of joy to his family, including to his cousins, Juliana Isabel and Brynn Elizabeth (Brynn shares a birthday with her new baby boy cousin). Luca's grandparents are Vicki and Pat Kelly, of Waterford; the fabulous Bonnie Pizza, of Westerly; and the late Joe Pizza. Congratulations to everyone!
Fans of NBC's "Today" show most likely watched along with Savannah Guthrie and Hoda Kotbe, as Northland — the baby seal who had been rehabilitated at Mystic Aquarium after being rescued off the coast of Bermuda — made his way back into the ocean one morning last week among a group of dozens of onlookers who gathered at Blue Shutters Beach in Charlestown for the live event. But they may not have known that one of Westerly's own produced the show. Congratulations (once again) to Westerly's own Katherine Korestski, a producer for NBC News.
Last week I mentioned that author Deborah Royce kicked off her popular "Author Series" a little earlier than usual this year, with a wonderful Wednesday event at Ocean House. What fun to listen to Deborah in conversation with novelist Lauren Willig (author of "Two Wars and a Wedding") and to catch up with so many book lovers and folks we haven't seen since last summer ... such as Luann Rice, Wendy Hyde, Vicky Saglio and Olga Goff with her daughter, Sarah Goff Cooper, to name a few. And what a treat to at long last meet Dodie Bump from The Stonington Village Improvement Association and get a chance to visit with Liz Wood, executive director of the Stonington Historical Society. The next book event is scheduled for April 28 with the writer, Chloe Melas.
Things were also hopping at the United Theatre Wednesday night for another great kick-off event when United Artistic Director Tony Nunes introduced a new United series to accompany the "Faces of Westerly" exhibit (stay tuned for more on that!) How wonderful it was to meet Mark and Dee Dee LoPriore (of Westerly Camera & Darkroom fame) and Koren Reyes, whose grandfather, the late José Reyes, was one of the best Nantucket lightship basket makers on the island. Koren, it turns out, worked in her grandfather's shop and is skilled at making basket repairs. How good it was to catch up with Nan Young and her friend, Deb Dreher, the mom of the Chorus of Westerly's Ryan Saunders. The chorus, meanwhile, will perform a heavenly-sounding concert this weekend, featuring Ralph Vaughan Williams' "Dona Nobis Pacem." Speaking of peace, how healing it was to hear United Executive Director Carly Callahan say that "art is the midwife of the moment" and that "we are all humans in this journey together." Reminded me a bit of Sallie Coy and her efforts to focus on the arts in turbulent times.
How about our former Gov. Gina Raimondo, who was listed as one of Time magazine's "100 Most Influential People for 2023?"
Last week's sudden burst of warm weather not only surprised us all but brought lots of visitors to town. Watch Hill was chock-a-block full and the beaches (and beach parking lots) were as jam-packed as a Saturday in mid-August. Isn't it wonderful to see everything come alive and businesses begin to re-open? I'm sure fans of the Olympia Tea Room are as happy as I am to know that our friends Jack and Marcia Felber, and Georgia and Eric Jones are officially back on Bay Street for another season.
Until next time, dear readers, stay safe, be kind, and ciao bella!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.