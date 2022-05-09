Greetings dear friends and kind readers and welcome to another Mothers' Day visit here on the Front Porch, where the sun rose this morning at 5:35 and will set at 7:53 p.m.
On Sunday, as I sat at my desk listening to the gorgeous "Spring Concerto" from Vivaldi's "Four Seasons," listening to the wind howl and thinking of my own mother, the late Marylyn Andrea Sweeney Burns; of my grandmothers, the late Mary Beatrice Murphy Sweeney and the late Katherine Louise Dempsey Burns; and my Godmother, the late Virginia Mary Burns, an email from historian Heather Cox Richardson appeared in my in box. How fitting, I thought, as I pondered how best to honor the smart, brave, outspoken women who taught me how to mother and be mothered, that Richardson's history lesson should arrive. How easy it is to forget, I realized, the actual origins of this holiday. How easy it is to forget how hard our mothers and grandmothers, aunts and Godmothers worked to ensure the rights of women.
"The internet will tell you that Mother’s Day began in 1908 when Anna Jarvis decided to honor her mother," Richardson writes, "But Mothers' Day — with the apostrophe not in the singular spot, but in the plural — actually started in the 1870s, when the sheer enormity of the death caused by the Civil War and the Franco-Prussian War convinced American women that women must take control of politics from the men who had permitted such carnage. Mothers’ Day was not designed to encourage people to be nice to their mothers. It was part of women’s effort to gain power to change modern society."
"The women who had watched their men march off to war were haunted by its results," Richardson continues, "They lost fathers, husbands, sons. The men who did come home were scarred in body and mind. Modern war, it seemed, was not a game."
"But out of the war also came a new sense of empowerment. Women had bought bonds, paid taxes, raised money for the war effort, managed farms, harvested fields, worked in war industries, reared children, and nursed soldiers. When the war ended, they had every intention of continuing to participate in national affairs," she continues. "But the Fourteenth Amendment, which established that African American men were citizens, did not mention women. In 1869, women organized the National Woman Suffrage Association and the American Woman Suffrage Association to promote women’s right to have a say in American government."
Imagine that for a minute, if you would. There was a time — and not that long ago, if you count the years — when women and Black Americans had no official, legal rights.
For instance, there is a story I have been meaning to return to for weeks now, a story about the Orchard House, a once-popular Pawcatuck summertime guest house which catered to people of color and was run by sisters Minnie Carter and Gertrude Owens. The wonderful Carol (Giorno) Ornberg of Westerly, who has memories of the Orchard House, brought the story to my attention back in February and actually let me borrow her original copy of the story from the Feb. 20, 1994, issue of The Sun, written by former Sun reporter Marilyn Comrie, along with another story written by the late Gloria Russell, a longtime Sun columnist and dear friend. Carol, whose family was very close with Theresa and Manny Amancio, owners of Cy's Lobsters in Stonington Village, said she would sometime accompany Manny when he'd make lobster deliveries to the sisters who ran their business for for 34 years (from 1938 to 1972) in two different locations.
The sisters, according to Gloria, who often visited Netti and William Sills' Waffle House in Wequetequock in the 1930s, noticed a need for a hotel that catered to people of color "long before the civil rights movement put an end to segregation." They first bought the former Spaghetti House on Upper Liberty Street in 1938 and made it into their first hotel. Then, in 1946, they bought the White House Tea Room on Stonington Road from Margaret Van Allen, who was white and wanted them to have the business so badly she took out a second mortgage so they could buy the property. Yet, there were actually people who protested the sisters' plan and circulated a petition against the purchase "when they found out Blacks were going to buy the inn," Comrie wrote.
Before long, however, the Orchard House — with its elegant Sunday dinners featuring a half-lobster, fried chicken and homemade dessert — was the place to be for fashionable people of color.
"I vividly remember peeking in the windows and seeing people dressed to the nines," Carol told me. "The men in jackets and ties and the women in their beautiful dresses."
And so, like our mothers and grandmothers, Minnie and Gertrude persevered and prevailed. And so must we.
In her column, Richardson, goes on to talk about Julia Ward Howe, "a key figure in the American Woman Suffrage Association" and author of The Battle Hymn of the Republic who understood, that " in order to create a more just and peaceful society, women must take up their rightful place as equal participants in American politics."
While we celebrate modern Mother's Day, "in this momentous year of 2022," Richardson adds. "it’s worth remembering the original Mothers’ Day and Julia Ward Howe’s conviction that women must make their voices heard."
And so, dear readers, let us celebrate all mothers, let us be heard, and let us continue to pray for one another and for the good people of Ukraine. Until next time, be safe, be kind and ciao bella!
