Greetings dear masked readers and socially distant friends and welcome back to the Front Porch for a quick visit and a look at some of the great photos you submitted of you wearing masks, in your home offices and in your Easter bonnets.
First, what's better than new babies? Congratulations to Bryan and Jamie (Fearing) Giordano, whose first child, Jacob Robert Giordano, arrived on April 17, 2020. Baby Jacob, who weighed in at eight pounds, has a big brother, Mason, and is the grandson of Richard Fearing and the late Yvonne Fearing; and Robert and Donna Giordano. Nonna Donna is Westerly's longtime Town Clerk. Teddy Bear time again! Congratulations to all and welcome to Baby Jacob.
In more good news, happy birthday to Dottie Pendola, of Westerly who celebrated her 93rd birthday on April 30, and was fêted with a colorful car parade full of honks, beeps and balloons.
Former Sun reporter Nancy Lavin wrote a terrific story last week in Providence Business News about our Front Porch friends Kelley McShane and Nick Carr, the lovable married couple who own Granny Squibb's Organic Iced Tea Company and started their "if we can, we will," campaign in December. In addition to donating more than 1,000 cases of iced tea to area nonprofits that provide meals for vulnerable populations, Lavin writes, "the company has offered its know-how creating a page on its website for places to get contactless groceries, highlighting other local business brands to support and even designing a shield to protect sonogram technicians at Women & Infants Hospital." Lavin says Nick came up with the idea for the shield after listening to his father, Dr. Stephen Carr, who heads the hospital’s Prenatal Diagnosis Center and Maternal–Fetal Medicine Diagnostic Imaging, who "saw a need for protective equipment to shield sonogram technicians during visits with pregnant women; a service that unlike many other hospital procedures cannot be postponed despite the pandemic."
“We’re not a Fortune 500 company that can dump cash into causes, but we can dedicate our energy and our network and our know-how to get creative and help people,” Nick told Nancy.
Women interested in a little more solidarity and support might want to check out the social media support group for women called "SAYge Link," the brainchild of Westerly native Linda Toscano Nedell, a Westerly High graduate and PA at Yale-New Haven where she is bravely working on the front line. SAYge Link not only provides a platform designed to "enlighten, empower and spread social capital to women around the globe," but gives back a portion of revenue received to organizations that help women around the globe.
We were sad to learn of the passing of Sister Mary Angelus, a much loved Westerly High School class of 1944 graduate who was loved by many. Sister Mary, a Sister of Mercy, passed away at St. Rita Health Center at age 94.
