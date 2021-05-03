Greetings dear readers and fine friends and welcome back to the Front Porch for our first visit of May, the lovely month, as Lerner and Loewe remind us, "when everyone goes blissfully astray."
May, of course, is also the month we are treated to a gorgeous assortment of May flowers and it's the month to celebrate our mothers! As you celebrate Mother's Day next Sunday, please remember to snap some extra photos of your mom to share here on the Front Porch!
Speaking of sharing nice things on the Front Porch, what a treat to hear from Levi French, of Ed French Paving Company, last week who wrote to share an uplifting story about an "extremely nice citizen." Levi said while he and his crew were paving a driveway in Stonington, they watched as Peggy Mitchell, a neighbor, handed bags full of cookies along with bottles of water to garbage truck drivers as they drove through the neighborhood, then headed over to Levi's crew and gave each worker a bag of cookies too. Levi, who also watched as Peggy delivered cookies and water to the mail carrier, said that apparently Peggy hands out goodies regularly to workers in the neighborhood. Said Levi, such acts of kindness and generosity, should be recognized. Thanks to both Levi and Peggy for making us smile!
In the Teddy Bear department, a little birdie told me that former Sun editor David Tranchida and his wife, Pam Faley, are grandparents twice over! Stay tuned for more about the elated grands' new granddaughter and grandson and congratulations to all!
Thanks to Carolyn Longolucco, of Westerly, we have some excellent and important medical news to share about Justin Gainor, M.D., "a hometown guy," who is the director of the Center for Thoracic Cancers and the director of Targeted Immunotherapy at the Mass General Cancer Center. In a video from the hospital (link below), Gainor explains the importance of the Henri and Belinda Termeer Center, where phase I clinical trials of novel targeted therapies and immunotherapies are being conducted. Justin is the son of Carolyn's first cousin, Janice Gainor, and the brother of Melissa Gainor Sosnowsky and former Sun reporter Ryan Gainor. All "brilliant kids," Carolyn rightfully said, and members of the mighty Giorno-Gulluscio-Vita clan, a family with some deep Westerly roots. (https://fb.watch/5eyLL63GTC.)
Speaking of families with deep Westerly roots, get well wishes to the lovely Carmela Pignataro DeGroff. One of our very favorite Front Porch Friends, Carmela, as regular readers will remember, is the mom of Dale "King Cocktail" DeGroff, who inherited his mom's gift of hospitality. Dale, and his talented wife, Jill, an extraordinary artist, invited my husband, Sam, and me to their Front Porch Saturday for Derby Day Mint Juleps and to watch the Kentucky Derby. What fun we had sipping Mint Juleps made by the master! Since we are all vaxxed and feeling safe, we are finally able to gather with close friends, a feeling, dear friends, which is almost indescribable! What joy and comfort to once again be able to share meaningful moments with friends and family after this long COVID-19 journey we've been on!
