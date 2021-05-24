Greetings dear readers and lovely friends and welcome back to the Front Porch for a gorgeous late-May visit where we are celebrating Bob Dylan's 80th birthday, waiting for Wednesday's full "Flower Super Moon," and still tip-toeing cautiously through post-pandemic life. It's helpful to remember that we are all in this together as we continue to grapple with the masks/no-masks and vaccinations/no vaccinations issues. It's also curious to ponder that old "may you live in interesting times" phrase. Is it a blessing or a curse?
Moving right along from curses to rumors ... and fun ... many members of the Rhode Island press corps found themselves in a tizzy last week during President Joe Biden's brief stop in the Ocean State on his way to and from the Coast Guard Academy in New London, where he delivered the commencement speech. Was the President of the United States really going to make a stop for ice cream, somewhere between New London and North Kingstown, on the way back to Quonset where Air Force Once was waiting? Some predicted that President Biden — a known ice cream lover who favors a double scoop of chocolate chip on a waffle cone — would stop at Brickley's in Wakefield. Others Tweeted that he'd head to Watch Hill for a quick cone at the Nicholas' St. Clair Annex ... there was even talk he was planning to pop by Savoy Bookshop and Café!
Nothing may have come of the rumors but many of us heard the fighter jets and Marine One flying overhead, including our friend Ed Liguori of Westerly, who, some will remember, ran High Street News and Variety for years. Listening to the jets and "seeing the beautiful photo of the President at the Coast Guard Academy in The Sun" Ed said, reminded him of the Coast Guard Commencement ceremonies he has attended in the past. Ed said his late wife, Virginia, always wanted to meet a president, and while he tried everything he could to make that happen, the closest they came was attending the Coast Guard commencement, although, in 2012, he said, President Barack Obama "sent her a nice picture signed to wish her a happy 75th birthday and then, he and Michelle also sent a letter which they both signed." "My wife and I enjoyed being part of these great occasions," Ed added.
The Boston Globe's Dan McGowan interviewed Westerly High School senior Adam Gilman for a recent piece featuring five Rhode Island high school seniors talking about how they made it through the pandemic. "To put it simply," Gilman told McGowan, "I felt lost." However, he added, noting that he wouldn't change anything given the chance to travel back in time, "personal growth and perseverance was abundant throughout this year, showing me that I am tougher than I thought before. I applaud all students that overcame the odds this year." Nice work, Dan, and nicely said, Adam!
Speaking of WHS, what a treat to see all the fabulous WHS prom photos! As Class Advisor Lisa Luzzi Fusaro put it, "We are all so happy and proud to be able to offer our juniors and seniors a prom that will look and feel pretty normal on our beautiful quad. It's been a journey! No prom then yes prom ... no dancing then yes dancing, no food then yes food. It's been a whirlwind. Westerly Public Schools, Mr. Hobin, the deans, the custodial staff, the school committee and the community overall have bent over backwards to make this weekend a reality." Please remember to send us prom photos so everyone can see how lovely everyone looked!
I was tickled to hear from an old Nantucket friend the other day. My pal, Maia Farish, who now lives in Providence, sits on the board of directors of The Public's Radio and was writing to let me know that the station received top honors in the regional, large market segment of the prestigious Edward R. Murrow Awards competition in three categories — breaking news coverage, feature reporting and podcast. By earning the honors, she said, the projects advance to the National Murrow Award competition. Westerly resident Torey Malatia, president, CEO and station general manager, said in a statement that the awards "are a testament to the commitment our journalists made during a remarkable news year to cover issues ranging from the pandemic to the protests over racial injustice."
Speaking of Nantucket, please consider joining me for a virtual chat with Nantucket author Nancy Thayer about her new book, "Family Reunion" tonight at 7. Head to the bookstore website for instructions!
Well dear readers, keep the faith, stay safe, be kind, send us photos and ciao bella!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.